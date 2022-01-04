Genshin Impact reveals Shenhe's character demo: Elemental skill, burst and talents explained

Genshin Impact 2.4 will undergo its scheduled maintenance update in less than 12 hours, and fans only need to wait for a few more hours before they can pull for Shenhe.

To increase players' interest in this exorcist, miHoYo recently released a character demo video showcasing Shenhe and her playstyle. In addition, Genshin Impact also dropped a massive revelation regarding the relationship between Chongyun and Shenhe.

Shenhe is the new 5-star character, possessing Cryo vision and wielding a polearm. She was introduced as a support character during the 2.4 livestream, and her Elemental Skill, Burst, and Talent skills support that claim.

Shenhe's Elemental Skill, Burst and Talent in Genshin Impact 2.4

Shenhe's Elemental Skill

Shenhe's Elemental Skill from character demo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shenhe's Elemental Skill, 'Spring Spirit Summoning,' deals Cryo damage to enemies and grants an Icy Quill effect to all nearby party members. This skill has two forms, depending on whether players tap or hold down the button.

Tap: Rushes forward together with a Talisman Spirit, dealing Cryo damage to enemies

Rushes forward together with a Talisman Spirit, dealing Cryo damage to enemies Hold: Slide backward and commands the Talisman Spirit to deal AoE Cryo damage.

Regarding the Icy Quill effects, when any active character's Normal, Charged, Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skill, or Burst deal Cryo damage to enemies, the damage dealt will increase based on Shenhe's current ATK stat.

The Icy Quill's effects will end once it reaches the specified duration or after being triggered a certain number of times. One important note is that if players hold the Elemental Skill button, the Icy Quill's effect lasts longer and can be triggered more times than when tapping the button.

If the active character deals Cryo damage to multiple opponents at once, the Icy Quill's effect will be initiated multiple times based on the number of opponents hit. Furthermore, the number of times the Icy Quill's effect is triggered is independent for each party member.

Shenhe's Elemental Burst

Shenhe's Elemental Burst in character demo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shenhe's Elemental Burst, 'Divine Maiden's Deliverance,' summons a Talisman Spirit to create a field dealing periodic Cryo damage in the AoE (Area of Effect). At the same time, enemies within the field will have a decreased Cryo RES and Physical RES.

Shenhe's Talent in Genshin Impact

Shenhe's preview during 2.4 live streams (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most characters in Genshin Impact will have three passive talents. The developers had revealed all of Shenhe's passive skills during the 2.4 livestream weeks ago:

1) Spirit Communication Seal

After Shenhe triggers her Elemental Skill, the first passive skill will provide bonuses to nearby party members based on whether the skill is held or tapped.

Tap: Increase the damage dealt by teammate's Elemental Skill and Burst

Hold: Increase the damage dealt by teammate's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack

2) Deific Embrace

Any active character within Shenhe's Elemental Burst AoE field will gain a Cryo damage bonus.

3) Precise Comings and Goings

When Shenhe is dispatched on a Liyue expedition for 20 hours, this talent will increase the rewards obtained.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is clear that Shenhe's role in the team is a Cryo support, rather than a damage dealer. So players should not expect Shenhe to deal massive damage like other Cryo characters like Ganyu, Ayaka, or Eula. Instead, Genshin Impact players can utilize Shenhe in their party to further increase the damage dealt by the DPS characters.

Edited by Danyal Arabi