Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight event: Release date and How to get free Yun Jin

Genshin Impact’s featured event during the Lantern Rite festival, which is upcoming with patch 2.4, will be called “Fleeting Colors in Flight event”. The event is set to begin on January 25, 2022 with the second half of patch update 2.4.

This event will grant players a variety of new and exciting rewards. Amongst all of them, players will have a chance to obtain a free four star Liyue themed character of their choice, which includes Yun Jin as well.

#GenshinImpact Hello, Travelers~ Lantern Rite is just around the corner, let's take a look at the exciting events for this year's Lantern Rite~

While Genshin Impact does not usually give away brand new four star characters for free, Lantern Rite festival in 2.4 is definitely a deviation from that. Apart from a free four star character, players will also be able to obtain a free skin for Ningguang.

Complete challenges to obtain free 4-star Genshin Impact character hailing from Liyue

The upcoming Lantern Rite festival at Genshin Impact will feature the Fleeting Colors in Flight event. This event will grant players with a free Ningguang skin, a free Liyue based four star character, and a bunch of other rewards like primogems and ascension materials.

The four star characters that players will be able to obtain are Xingqiu, Beidou, Yun Jin, Yanfei, Chongyun, Xiangling, Xinyan and Ningguang. While the other four stars have been in the game for quite a while, Yun Jin is set to be released with patch 2.4 itself.

Complete four themed challenge quests to obtain other rewards.



During the event, complete all the conditions for "The Moon's Comely Brow" to obtain Ningguang's outfit "Orchid's Evening Gown." Complete four themed challenge quests to obtain other rewards.

Therefore, it is interesting that Genshin Impact is giving her away for free. However, considering the only other way to obtain her is from the banners, players who just want to collect her can save their hard earned primogems by picking her from the event.

However, in order to obtain Yun Jin, players will need to play the event. Just like last year’s Lantern Rite festival, players will have to collect certain materials which can be exchanged at the event shop to claim the free four star.

Guide to obtain free Yun Jin during Genshin Impact 2.4 update

Step 1: Complete all four challenge quests associated with the event.

Step 2: Collect Affluent Talismans, Immaculate Talismans and Conquest Talismans.

Step 3: Exchange the above-mentioned materials at “Prosperous Partnerships” in order to obtain your free Yun Jin.

It is important to realize that players can also collect other four stars apart from Yun Jin. While Yun Jin looks good, it is tough to say if her gameplay will be similar to how she feels on paper. Therefore, Genshin Impact players should wait and analyze their choices before making a final decision.

