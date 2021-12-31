Genshin Impact 2.4 update: Xiao, Shenhe, Ganyu and Zhongli banners' 4-star characters and weapons officially announced

Genshin Impact revealed all the characters in the next four event banners in one day. This is a new move from the developer, albeit a welcome one.

According to the new announcement, Shenhe and Xiao will feature the same 4-star characters in the first phase of the 2.4 update. Meanwhile, Zhongli and Ganyu will also promote the same 4-star characters in the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.4. At the same time, Genshin Impact will also drop the weapon banner and its 4-star weapon for both phases of version 2.4.

Xiao, Shenhe, and weapon banner in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact







#GenshinImpact Event Wish "The Transcendent One Returns" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Lonesome Transcendence" Shenhe (Cryo)!

The first character banner in Genshin Impact 2.4 is Shenhe and Xiao's banner. It will be available right after the version 2.4 update on January 5 at 11:00 AM (UTC +8).

The characters that will receive a huge drop-rate boost are as below:

Shenhe/Xiao (5-star character) Chongyun (4-star character) Ningguang (4-star character) Yun Jin (4-star character)

Note that Shenhe and Xiao are in two different banners but share the same pity count. More information regarding this mechanism can be found here.

The weapon banner on the first half of Genshin Impact 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact also released the weapon banner information for the first and second phases of version 2.4. The first weapon banner will feature the following weapons:

Calamity Queller (5-star polearm) Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5-star polearm) The Flute (4-star sword) Lithic Spear (4-star polearm) Favonius Greatsword (4-star claymore) The Widsith (4-star catalyst) Favonius Warbow (4-star bow)

Players can use Epitomized Path to chart a course to their desired promotional 5-star weapon, such as Calamity Queller or Primordial Jade Winged-Spear. With the mechanic, they are guaranteed a 5-star polearm with a maximum of 240 pulls.

Zhongli, Ganyu, and weapon banner in the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact







#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Adrift in the Harbor" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Plenilune Gaze" Ganyu (Cryo)!

The second phase of Genshin Impact 2.4 features two re-run banners, Ganyu and Zhongli. The banner will start on January 25 at 6:00 PM (UTC+8). During the event wish, the characters who will receive a drop-rate boost are:

Ganyu/Zhongli (5-star character) Yanfei (4-star character) Beidou (4-star character) Xingqiu (4-star character)

Players who lack Primogems, but still want to enjoy the featured characters' gameplay, can enter the 'Test Run.' The Traveler will use a fixed line-up containing the selected trial character within the stage. By completing these challenges, players may also receive Primogems.

The weapon banner on the second half of Genshin Impact 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every weapon banner usually promotes 5-star weapons that are beneficial for the 5-star characters, and this one is not an exception. The second weapon banner in Genshin Impact 2.4 features the best weapons for Ganyu and Zhongli.

Amos' Bow (5-star bow) Vortex Vanquisher (5-star polearm) Lithic Blade (4-star claymore) Favonius Sword (4-star sword) Dragon's Bane (4-star polearm) Favonius Codex (4-star catalyst) Sacrificial Bow (4-star bow)

Players can give the weapon banner a try to make their party even stronger in combat.

This is the first time Genshin Impact has released four character banners in one version. Free-to-play (F2P) players will have a hard time choosing which characters they want to wish for as Primogems are a precious currency in Genshin Impact.

