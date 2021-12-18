How to get Fate points in Genshin Impact: Epitomized Path guide

Fate Points are extremely essential in Genshin Impact for players who are wishing on the Epitome Invocation (weapon banner). If a player acquires two Fate Points, they get a guaranteed five-star weapon of their choice.

Here's everything players need to know about the Epitomized Path mechanics in Genshin Impact and how to get Fate Points.

Epitomized Path in Genshin Impact and featured five-star weapons

The Epitomized Path in Genshin Impact is a feature that allows players to choose the weapon they want from the two featured five-star weapons in the Epitome Invocation banner.

For instance, the two featured five-star weapons in the current Epitome Invocation banner are the Skyward Harp bow and the Redhorn Stonethresher Claymore. To get a guaranteed Redhorn Stonethresher, players need to chart a course for it.

Sylvo Sane @SylvoSane

- Every time you obtain a 5-star weapon that you didn't choose you get 1 Fate Point

- Once you have 2 Fate Points, your next 5-star weapon will he the one you chose

- Warning: Switching Weapon Path resets Fate Point count

Impact "Epitomized Path"- Every time you obtain a 5-star weapon that you didn't choose you get 1 Fate Point- Once you have 2 Fate Points, your next 5-star weapon will he the one you chose- Warning: Switching Weapon Path resets Fate Point count #Genshin Impact #Genshin "Epitomized Path"- Every time you obtain a 5-star weapon that you didn't choose you get 1 Fate Point- Once you have 2 Fate Points, your next 5-star weapon will he the one you chose- Warning: Switching Weapon Path resets Fate Point count#GenshinImpact #Genshin https://t.co/UgfxheTaDN

The option to chart a course (Epitomized Path) for a weapon is located in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Epitomized Path feature in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

How to get Fate Points in Genshin Impact

Players get one Fate Point every time they do not get the desired weapon from the weapon banner. This implies that they will get one Fate Point if they get a Skyward Harp after charting the course for the Redhorn Stonethresher.

A maximum of two Fate Points can be collected. When players get two Fate Points, their next five-star drop is guaranteed to be the weapon that was chosen through the Epitomized Path.

However, Fate Points are reset every time players get their desired weapon from the banner. The points are also reset when they choose a different weapon for the course or cancel it.

Unlike the pity system in standard and character event wish banners, the Fate Points are reset when a new Epitome Invocation banner arrives. The mechanic is primarily used by whales, because F2P players and low spenders are rarely able to make such a massive amount of wishes in just three weeks.

Even in the presence of Fate Points, players might have to spend over 38,000 Primogems (more than 200 wishes) to get a desired weapon from the weapon banner.

As of now, the community can wish for the Skyward Harp or the Redhorn Stonethresher through the Epitome Invocation banner in Genshin Impact version 2.3. While the former is an old bow with high base ATK, the latter is Itto's signature weapon, which significantly buffs the five-star Geo Claymore user.

Edited by Sabine Algur