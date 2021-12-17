Genshin Impact: F2P friendly Itto build guide

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Arataki Itto is a powerful Geo main DPS who is surprisingly easy to build for F2P players. Itto utilizes plenty of F2P weapons and dishes out tons of damage with low investment. This makes him ideal for anyone looking to integrate Geo damage into their teams.

Arataki Itto is currently available on the featured banner alongside one of his best teammates, so creating a team for him is easier than ever. Players interested in utilizing Arataki Itto can find an easy F2P guide here.

Genshin Impact: Easy F2P Arataki Itto build

Arataki Itto is a surprisingly complex character with a very easy build path. His most optimal artifact set was released earlier in this update, with the Husk of Opulent Dreams being a great choice. Players can also use a surprising range of F2P claymores, with the Whiteblind being one of his overall best weapons.

Building Itto as a Free to Play is a relatively easy task, as much of his damage derives from his Defense stat. Players will want to make sure they are taking advantage of this scaling to maximize their Itto's output.

Best F2P weapon:

One of Arataki Itto's best 4-star weapon choices is the Whiteblind, a completely F2P claymore. This weapon can be acquired through crafting, and will provide Itto with a ton of extra Defense, which is translated into extra damage for his Elemental Skill and Burst.

Players will want to refine this weapon as much as they can, as fostering its refinement only increases the boosts. Genshin Impact fans looking to use Arataki Itto will definitely want to get their hands on this weapon.

Best artifacts:

Itto's best artifact set in Genshin Impact is easily the Husk of Opulent Dreams, as it provides him with tons of extra Geo damage and Defense. This allows him to boost the damage of his entire kit, which can result in some tremendous damage.

Players can farm this set from the Slumbering Court domain, and they should keep their eyes out for these stats:

Defense% on the Sands

Crit Rate or Crit DMG on the Circlet depending on which stat is needed

Geo DMG on the Goblet

Once a good 4-PC set has been acquired, players will be set with their Arataki Itto.

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star is a surprising F2P friendly character, and fans will definitely want to give him a try.

