Is Itto worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has just released its newest 5-star character, Arataki Itto. Itto is a powerful Geo claymore user who can smash through his foes with massive slashes. He has a unique playstyle that focuses on maintaining his passive ability to devastate enemies with rapid-fire attacks.

Players who have been waiting for a powerful Geo main DPS will definitely want to give him a try. Itto brings some serious damage to any Geo team, and fans who have been waiting for this boisterous Oni won't be disappointed. Players can learn more about Itto here.

Genshin Impact: Is Arataki Itto good?

ITTO HAVER !!!!!! @4huaIian damage tested itto real quick i was not expecting his skill to do 80k.. but i still really want his weapon 🙁 and i need to get him to lvl 90 and double crown him at some point damage tested itto real quick i was not expecting his skill to do 80k.. but i still really want his weapon 🙁 and i need to get him to lvl 90 and double crown him at some point https://t.co/7WjpTxCta9

Genshin Impact has released some powerful characters in the past, but Arataki Itto looks to bring the Geo element to a new level. Itto's powerful Charged Attacks can demolish nearly any foe in the game, provided they don't resist Geo.

With the proper build, Itto can dish out tons of punishment even at Constellation 0 with a F2P weapon. Any players interested in utilizing the Geo element on their teams will definitely want to give Arataki Itto a try. Itto's devastating attacks can make Genshin Impact's hardest content much easier, including the tricky Spiral Abyss.

meIIy @ ITTO HAVER!!!! 🐮 @miiscara it’s not perfect but itto’s E deals with 60k damage omg he’s insane 😭✨ it’s not perfect but itto’s E deals with 60k damage omg he’s insane 😭✨ https://t.co/gyB5ZeyD4A

A majority of Arataki Itto's damage comes from his Elemental Burst, which allows him to wield a massive club that deals Geo damage. This form converts a portion of his Defense into Attack, allowing him to dish out tons of punishment. Players who have been farming the Opulent Husk domain will definitely be enjoying the benefits with their Arataki Itto.

Itto works best with plenty of Defense, which results in him also being pretty tanky. Itto is an amazing choice for a main DPS, and his damage makes that easy to see.

Should players pull for Arataki Itto

If players have been interested in the Geo element, they should definitely give Arataki Itto a try. He is the strongest Main DPS Geo character ever released in Genshin Impact and also has a very unique playstyle. He's worth the Primogems, with his damage exceeding many of the game's 5-star characters with the right team.

Fans won't want to miss out on this powerful Oni, and they only have a few more weeks to pick him up.

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Arataki Itto is definitely worth grabbing from the limited banner as his damage is second to none.

Edited by R. Elahi