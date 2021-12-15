Genshin Impact has taken the world by storm since its release. Owing to its popularity, the title has set a huge benchmark for a lot of games in its genre.

Genshin Impact doesn't necessarily do anything radically new, but it does the older things better than a lot of other games. Its main strength is the seamless crossover between PC, console and mobile phones. Unlike many other options on the market, players can switch smoothly between the same account across multiple devices.

Naturally, players need the best mobile phones to enjoy Genshin Impact completely on their handhelds. Genshin Impact is extremely resource heavy, which means that the mobile phone must have great hardware. It uses a lot of power, so a big battery and an efficient GPU is also a necessity.

5 Great Mobile Phones That Can Run Genshin Impact on Maximum Settings

Genshin Impact asks a lot from a mobile phone. While budget options may run the game, they will be largely sub-optimal and players will have to make sacrifices on certain counts. While there are certain mobile phones that may be expensive, they run Genshin Impact perfectly.

The 5 best mobile phones to play Genshin Impact on are:

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Iphone 13 Pro Max

5) iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 Gb ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

What works:

The ability to choose upto 1 TB of internal storage.

The A15 Bionic is the most powerful performing CPU in the mobile market currently.

Extremely durable battery with smart management.

The iPhone 13 Max Pro costs a ton, but it does everything it promises, including running Genshin Impact in maximum settings with perfection. However, there have been issues with FPS and heating at 120 FPS, which makes the flagship device rank lower.

4) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 870 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

What works:

Great hardware specifications. Snapdragon 870 still pack a punch and can run the game quite well.

Upto 90 FPS of support.

8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5)

3) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

What works:

The Snapdragon 888 is the industry standard.

The Adreno 660 GPu is the finest one available at the moment.

8 GB of RAM at 90 Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Mi 11i can run Genshin Impact pretty well without any major issues.

2) Samsung Galaxy S21

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

What works:

Full AMOLED display

Competitively priced

Industry-grade Exynos 2100 CPU

smart-battery optimisation that helps to conserve power.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 not only runs Genshin Impact well, but it also helps to conserve power with its smart battery management. This prevents gamers from being overburdened with the task of charging their phones regularly after gaming sessions.

1) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on schreen

What works:

The best Android device in the market, period.

12 GB of RAM.

Snapdragon 888 Processor.

120 Hz screen refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 Pro can run any game, including Genshin Impact, perfectly, on maximum settings. The high amount of RAM makes the game work smoothly from start to finish.

Further, the high refresh rate ensures the game does not lag, and the user can have a completely immersive experience while playing the game.

Edited by Saman