10 best OnePlus phones to buy in 2023

OnePlus has emerged as one of consumers’ favorite smartphone brands. The best OnePlus phones are known to offer top hardware at a price that is far lower than what the likes of Samsung or Apple offer. The Chinese company launched its affordable Nord series a few years ago, allowing it to foray into the budget and midrange smartphone segment.

If you want to know about the best OnePlus phones in your budget, you’ve come to the right place. This article lists the best picks in almost every price category right now.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's views.

10 best OnePlus phones worth owning in 2023

1) OnePlus Nord N10 ($200)

The Nord N10 is currently one of the cheapest and best OnePlus phones. It sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset, which is great for day-to-day use. It also has a bright 6.49-inch LCD with a fast 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience. With its dual speakers, listening to music or watching movies is a breeze.

OnePlus N10 Specifications Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, 4GB RAM Display 6.49-inch, 90Hz LCD Cameras 64+8MP(ultrawide)+2MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 4300mAh, 30W charging

2) OnePlus Nord N20 ($215)

The Nord N20 is another budget 5G offering from OnePlus. The smartphone has quite a few upgrades over the Nord N10. For starters, it has an AMOLED display and the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. It also has a better battery capacity and features an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is fast and accurate.

OnePlus Nord N20 Specifications Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM Display 6.43-inch, AMOLED Cameras 64+2MP+2MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 4500mAh, 33W fast charging

3) OnePlus Nord N300 ($220)

OnePlus has strengthened its 5G presence in the Western market with the Nord N300’s impressive pricing and powerful specifications. The 6.56-inch 90Hz display and a fingerprint scanner give the device a modern look. Fast charging, NFC, and an impressive 48MP camera are all added bonuses. The smartphone's compact design conceals its big 5000 mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord N300 Specifications Performance Mediatek Dimesnity 810, 4GB RAM Display 6.56-inch, 90Hz LCD Cameras 48+2MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 33W fast charging

4) OnePlus Nord N30 ($269)

The OnePlus Nord N30 is the successor to the hugely successful Nord N20. With a price tag of less than $300, it is one of the best 5G OnePlus phones in this budget.

The device shares many similarities with last year's Nord N20. However, it also has a few major upgrades, including a large 108MP camera sensor and support for 50W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N30 Specifications Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 8GB RAM Display 6.72-inch, 120Hz LCD Cameras 108+2MP+2MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 50W fast charging

5) OnePlus Nord 2T ($374)

The Nord 2T is one of the best OnePlus phones in the mid-range category right now. It has a lot of fantastic characteristics, from the powerful Dimensity 1300 processor to a stunning 90Hz AMOLED display. Its 50MP main camera can also click some stunning. Its 4,500mAh battery can be charged in under 30 minutes with the supplied 80W charger.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Performance Mediatek Dimesnity 1300, Upto 12GB RAM Display 6.43-inch, 90Hz AMOLED Cameras 50+8MP (ultrawide)+2MP Main module, 32MP Front Battery 4500mAh, 80W fast charging

6) OnePlus Nord 3 ($414)

The Nord 3 is OnePlus' latest midrange powerhouse. It features a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 120Hz 6.74-inch AMOLED display. The device vastly outperforms its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 2, with a larger 5,000mAh battery and a flagship-grade IMX 890 camera sensor. OnePlus has also retained its popular alert slider in this device.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Performance Mediatek Dimensity 9000, Upto 16GB RAM Display 6.72-inch, 120Hz AMOLED Cameras 50+8MP(ultrawide)+2MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 80W charging

7) OnePlus 10 Pro ($459)

The flagship smartphone from OnePlus in 2022, the 10 Pro, is now more affordable after recent price cuts and is one of the best phones in the under $500 price category. Its IP68 certification also makes it easy to use in any environmental condition.

In terms of optics, the 10 Pro contains a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The main camera captures bright, colorful photographs, while the ultrawide lens provide a unique 150-degree field of view.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Upto 12GB RAM Display 6.72-inch, 120Hz AMOLED Cameras 48MP+50MP(ultrawide)+8MP(telephoto) - Main module, 32MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 65W charging

8) OnePlus 10T ($489)

The 10T is one of the best OnePlus phones from the brand, as it supports a whopping 150W fast charging (it charges its 4800mAh battery in under 20 minutes). The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 also promises a fast and responsive UI experience. The camera performance is respectable, although OnePlus' other smartphones in this budget produce better shots.

OnePlus 10T Specifications Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Upto 16GB RAM Display 6.72-inch, 120Hz AMOLED Cameras 50MP+8MP(ultrawide)+2MP - Main, 32MP Front Battery 4800mAh, 150W charging, 125W (North America)

9) OnePlus 11R ($499)

The OnePlus 11R is one of the top-end smartphones from the company in 2023. The 6.74-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display on the smartphone has curved borders on the left and right. The device also includes a triple back camera arrangement and up to 16GB of RAM. Its 5,000mAh battery is impressive and can be charged in under 30 minutes with the supplied 100W charger.

Overall, it's one of the best OnePlus phones in 2023 and is a must-buy if you have a budget of less than $500.

OnePlus 11R Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Upto 16GB RAM Display 6.74-inch, 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Cameras 50MP+8MP(Ultrawide)+2MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 100W Fast charging

10) OnePlus 11 ($599)

The OnePlus 11 is the most advanced phone from the brand in 2023. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Its camera features a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide lens, and 32MP telephoto lens, all with Hasselblad branding.

The display also has LTPO 3 support, which means it can go from 1-120Hz to conserve battery life. The 2K resolution Fluid AMOLED display is also very sharp and is great for watching any type of media. All of these features mean it is one of the best OnePlus phones in 2023.

OnePlus 11 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Upto 16GB RAM Display 6.7-inch, LTPO 120Hz FLuid AMOLED Cameras 50MP+32MP(telephoto)+48MP(ultrawide) Main module, 16MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 100W Fast charging

This concludes our list of the best OnePlus phones you can buy right now in every price category.

For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.