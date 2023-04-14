ROG Phone 7 vs OnePlus 11: Which is worth your money?

On April 13, ASUS announced two new smartphone models, the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, under the banner of its popular gaming hardware franchise, Republic of Gamers (ROG). Naturally, mobile gaming enthusiasts are gearing up for the enticing ROG devices’ imminent market release. However, despite ROG’s previously established reputation, cautious individuals may hesitate to pick up the brand new ROG phone due to its nascent, unproven state.

Instead of the ROG Phone 7, some may prefer scooping up the already-existing Android flagship, the OnePlus 11. Launched back in February 2023, the latest OnePlus device has garnered mostly positive reviews since its official launch.

The ROG Phone 7 is expected to be priced over $200 more than the OnePlus 11 in the United States, leading to even more second thoughts amongst potential buyers. Then again, the OnePlus 11 isn’t a dedicated gaming phone; it’s essentially an all-rounder with great hardware, excellent cameras, and highly adequate battery life.

To help mitigate the confusion, the next section of this article offers a detailed comparison between these two smartphones, as well as a fair verdict on which device is more valuable for its price.

The ROG Phone 7 is certainly a performance beast, but the OnePlus 11 is a jack of all trades

The ASUS ROG Phone 7’s release will largely benefit passionate mobile gamers who are looking to purchase an expensive flagship offering. The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, is an irrefutable all-rounder device, which many tech savvies consider to be an affordably priced “flagship killer.”

As per ASUS’s announcement, the ROG Phone 7’s base model is priced at €999/£999. While the US prices for this phone are yet to be revealed, it's expected to be similar to the European prices, i.e., $999. The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, sells at $699 for the base model. So, which smartphone should gamers or high-performance flagship enthusiasts choose?

Specifications comparison

Both the ASUS ROG Phone 7 and the OnePlus 11 are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is the best Qualcomm mobile processor in the market, and the Adreno 740 GPU. While their performance scales seem to be at par, it’s important to note that the Phone 7’s base model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Category ROG Phone 7 OnePlus 11 Operating system Android 13 Android 13, OxygenOS 13 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM and Storage variants 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM Display 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1500 nits, 165Hz, 1080 x 2448 pixels 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 1300 nits, 120Hz, 1440 x 3216 pixels Rear Camera 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, PDAF 13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) 5 MP, f/2.0, (macro) 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS 32 MP, f/2.0, 48mm (telephoto), 1/2.74", PDAF, 2x optical zoom 48 MP, f/2.2, 115˚, (ultrawide), 1/2.0", AF Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.5, 29mm (wide), 1/3.2", 0.7µm 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1.0µm Battery 6000 mAh, 65W 5000 mAh, 100W Stand-out features Air triggers, additional OLED displays, external cooling system, alluring aesthetic Always-On Display, Hasselblad Camera, Lightweight, 4 years of software upgrades

However, the entry-level OnePlus 11 model is stuck with only 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That said, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer offers the 16GB RAM+256GB storage variant at only $100 more than its base price. Unfortunately, for budget-restricted consumers, the Phone 7’s 16GB RAM variant will obviously surpass the $1000 mark, but it will come with 512GB of storage.

Let’s take a look at the displays of these two devices for a better assessment. ASUS ROG’s Phone 7 comes with a brilliant 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which supports a peak brightness of 1500 nits and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. OnePlus’ latest flagship offers a slightly smaller 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, which can hit a peak brightness of 1300 nits and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

While ASUS is the clear winner in the display segment, OnePlus adds a nice touch to its display by integrating an Always-On functionality and higher resolution. Both of these displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

To every mobile photographer’s delight, OnePlus triumphs in the camera segment, offering an impressive triple-camera setup with a telephoto sensor and the premium touch of an exciting Hasselblad collaboration. ASUS offers the usual wide and ultra-wide sensors while adding an unexciting 5MP macro sensor, which seems to be pretty underwhelming on paper.

Next up, the battery is larger on the ASUS ROG Phone 7, offering a humongous 6000 mAh Li-Po like always. The OnePlus 11 features a humbler 5000 mAh, but there shouldn’t be a stark difference in battery life because of this. To make up for the gap, the OnePlus offers 100W fast charging support, while the Phone 7 only gets to engulf 65W of power.

Being a gaming phone, the ROG Phone 7 offers additional exciting features, including air triggers and a highly effective cooling system, for a professional gaming experience.

It comes with an external cooler add-on, the AeroActive Cooler 7, which also acts as a subwoofer to further enhance the originally excellent sound system of the phone. It’s also one of the only smartphones with a 3.5mm headphone jack on it. Furthermore, the ROG Phone 7 comes with additional OLED displays on the rear as well.

Verdict

Considering the above discussion, both phones seem to be priced accurately based on their features and what they can offer. So, if you're a hardcore mobile gamer who isn’t bothered about the cameras and loves innovative esthetics, you can go for the ASUS Phone 7 without a doubt to grab your worth of money.

If you're looking to get an all-rounder flagship that boasts high-quality cameras without spending too much money, the OnePlus 11 should fit your requirements just fine. As always, it boils down to one’s personal preferences and needs.

