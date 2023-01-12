Is the Asus Zenfone 9 worth buying in 2023?

The Asus Zenfone 9 is a powerful and stylish Android smartphone that is equipped with a few high-end specifications. It was released in July 2022.

Asus' offerings have always provided competition to the most popular tech companies, and the Zenfone 9 is no different. This flagship smartphone has all the features needed in a premium mobile device. Its price ranges from $629 to $869. The product has 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants, with its RAM starting from 8 GB to 16 GB.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Asus Zenfone 9 packs a whole lot of features

The Asus Zenfone 9 is equipped with a 120 Hz AMOLED display supplied by Samsung and supports HDR 10, which is excellent for playing games and watching movies. It only weighs 169g and is only 5.9 inches, making it compact and portable.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is overkill for most of the recently launched applications and even for heavy workloads. The device has a 4300 mAh battery and can handle up to 30W fast charging.

The Zenfone 9 runs on Android 12 to support the latest applications, receiving updates and security features frequently. It also supports 5G network technology for high-speed internet connection.

Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen from breaking and easily getting damaged while supporting Always on Display.

The premium cameras in the rear and front allow users to capture life-like images. There are also several camera modes, such as photo, portrait, pro mode, Panorama, Night, Timelapse, Slo-mo, and many more.

Additionally, the Zenfone 9 supports Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2 for efficient and fast connection speeds. It also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is unavailable on most premium and flagship smartphones these days.

The specifications of the Zenfone 9 are listed in the following table:

Device Name Zenfone 9 Brand Asus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Screen Size 5.9-inch Display AMOLED Special Features Always on Display, Fingerprint Sensor, One-handed mode Refresh Rate 120 Hz Camera (Rear) 50 MP (Main) 12 MP (Ultra Wide) Camera (Front) 12 MP RAM 8/16 GB OS Android 12 Battery 4300 mAh Cellular Technology 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Assistant Google Charging 30W

Asus Zenfone 9 has a few limitations

The Asus Zenfone 9's features make it one of the best smartphones to purchase on the market right now. However, it is far from perfect.

Several users have reported that the mobile device restarts in certain circumstances, like when it is idle, and the proximity sensor does not work correctly.

The smartphone also has issues when some applications are used in the dark mode. The notification bar and the upper part of the screen go white.

The cost of the Zenfone 9's 16 GB RAM variant for 256 GB storage is priced significantly higher than the 128 GB, making it illogical for users to purchase the model.

The Asus Zenfone 9 is worth it

The Asus Zenfone 9 is a great choice for those who want a powerful smartphone that can easily handle heavy workloads. It has some of the latest features and hardware to provide a smooth and lag-free experience.

Most of the bugs that have been reported in the past few months have mostly been fixed. The flagship smartphone has also started receiving Android 13 updates to ensure it gets security upgrades in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes