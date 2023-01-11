5 best flagship smartphones for gaming in 2023

With a boom in the mobile gaming industry, several flagship smartphones are available for users. With many mobile devices that provide smooth and powerful performance, choosing the best option for one's needs can be tricky.

Even though making the right choice is cumbersome, this article will make the decision easier with our recommended smartphones that can fulfill your demands.

Premium gaming smartphones by Xiaomi, Samsung, and others

1) Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro ($1248)

King of gaming smartphones (Image via Asus)

Feature Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platformQualcomm Snapdragon Adreno 730 Memory LPDDR5 18 GB Storage UFS3.1 512GB Display 17.22cm(6.78”) 20.4:9 2448x1080 FHD+ (395ppi) 165Hz/1ms AMOLED HDR10+ certified; 300Hz touch sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency; Battery Dual 3,000mAh batteries MMT Design, Total 6,000mAh (typ.) Equivalent 6000 mAh (typical) high-capacity battery, supports Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging

The ROG Phone 6 Pro comes with high-performance hardware, making it one of the most reliable smartphones available on the market. Features like AirTrigger 5 touch-sensitive shoulder triggers make the device an excellent choice for gamers.

This power-packed smartphone device also has a strong battery life, expandable storage, and an advanced cooling system.

2) iPhone 14 Pro ($1333)

Best flagship gaming phone (Image via Apple)

Feature Specifications Capacity 512GB/1TB Display Super Retina XDR display 15.54 cm / 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display 2556x1179-pixel resolution at 460 PPI Chip A16 Bionic chip6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores5‑core GPU16‑core Neural Engine Power and Battery Video playback: Up to 23 hours Video playback (streamed): Up to 20 hours Audio playback: Up to 75 hours

Apple's latest entry in the iPhone lineup is the 14 Pro, and it is the first choice for many gamers, thanks to the powerful A16 Bionic chip.

ProMotion technology and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz make its display one of the best for gamers.

With a fantastic camera and signature Apple feel, the iPhone 14 Pro is ideal for casual gamers and serious enthusiasts alike.

3) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 ($1519)

Foldable gaming smartphone (Image via Samsung)

Feature Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SM8475 (4 nm) Memory/Storage 12GB LPDDR5/256GB Display 7.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz2176 x 1812 pixels, 21.6:18 ratio, 373 PPI Battery 4400 mAh

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 offers powerful performance for most high-end mobile games. The foldable display is a plus point, giving it a bigger screen for play.

This smartphone is masterful at heavy multitasking and can run the most demanding games without any issues. Such appealing attributes make the Fold4 one of the best smartphones for gamers.

The device is available for purchase on Amazon.

4) Xiaomi 12S Ultra ($1098)

Xiaomi high-end gaming phone (Image via Xiaomi)

Feature Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memory/Storage 12GB/512GB Display 6.73-inch (1440x3200) Battery 4860 mAh

This flagship device from Xiaomi has most of the features required by a smartphone. Almost every game is seamless thanks to its processor, and its high-quality display gives an immersive experience.

Battery life is also noteworthy in this smartphone, which will be enough to enjoy heavy games without any issues.

5) Nubia Red Magic 7 ($699)

Smartphone with RGB lighting (Image via Pinterest)

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory/Storage 16GB/512GB Display 6.8-inches AMOLED display1080 x 2400 pixels165Hz Battery 4500 mAh

High-performance hardware with a built-in cooling system makes the Nubia Red Magic 7 a superb smartphone. It has a large battery to give you long hours of play. RGB lighting particularly makes this device an attractive choice.

This phone is the best choice for anyone who doesn't want to compromise looks but also wants to enjoy a smooth and immersive experience.

Key features in gaming smartphones

Finding the best gaming phone (Image via Qualcomm)

To find the right balance between speed and functionality in a smartphone, here are a few things to consider before selecting your phone.

Performance

A strong processor and RAM are non-negotiable. Smartphones with fast processing speeds and high RAM will ensure that games run lag- and stutter-free.

Display

Look for a mobile device with high resolution and a fast refresh rate for a smooth and immersive experience. Compared to a standard 60Hz display, those with 90Hz or 120Hz will provide smoother gameplay.

Cooling

Cooling is a major issue seen in premium smartphones. Having a phone with an efficient cooling mechanism is highly recommended.

Battery life

Games can be demanding when it comes to this factor. Consider a mobile device with high battery capacity and long playback hours.

While finding all these qualities in one device can be challenging, a few phones can give you a near-perfect experience.

These flagship gaming smartphones are the best you can find in 2023.

If you're a hardcore gamer, the ROG Phone 6 might be for you, as it has everything one would like to have on a smartphone. The A16 bionic chipset makes the iPhone 14 a good choice for all Apple fans. Nubia's Red Magic 7 is the one if you are an RGB fan.

For a premium feel with a powerful performance, there is nothing better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. These smartphones have everything, from high-end processors to features like triggers and interfaces designed for games.

