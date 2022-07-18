5 best 8 GB RAM gaming smartphones in 2022

As gaming smartphone manufacturers add more RAM to their devices every few months, today's mobile phones are becoming more and more demanding. Since most popular mobile games like PUBG and BGMI require 8 GB RAM, any excellent device must have it.

The top 8 GB RAM gaming smartphones with long battery lives and high-quality screens must be purchased by players to improve their entire gaming experience.

Five powerful gaming smartphones with 8 GB RAM in 2022, ranked

5) Redmi Note 10S

Cost: $259

$259 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

MediaTek Helio G95 RAM: 6 and 8 GB

Thanks to its 8 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G95 gaming CPU, the Redmi Note 10S is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones and offers the most fantastic gaming experience imaginable. Users may play titles at 90 frames per second without their screens freezing.

Thanks to its 5000 mAh battery, gamers who play for extended periods won't have to worry about heat or battery life. The phone is unquestionably among the top cheap gaming phones for BGMI and Free Fire Max, thanks to its 90 Hz refresh rate display screen.

4) Realme GT 5G

Cost: $334

$334 Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8 and 12 GB

Given its high cost, this was the manufacturer's 2021 flagship phone and was referred to as the "flagship killer." It costs half as much as its rivals while providing premium specifications.

The Realme GT 5G lacks several features, though, including wireless charging and waterproofing. Despite this, RAM and long battery life ensure it is still a fantastic, all-around gaming smartphone in 2022.

The AMOLED display has a quick refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its top-notch features guarantee the best possible gaming experience and make it the perfect gaming phone for mobile games like COD Mobile and BGMI.

3) OnePlus 10 Pro

Cost: $646

$646 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8 GB

OnePlus is unquestionably one of the world's greatest manufacturers of gaming smartphones, frequently releasing high-end devices for ardent users. The 10 Pro, the brand's most recent model, features a strong battery that makes it perfect for games like Clash Royale and Roblox.

The 8 GB RAM and Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor on this Android are intended to enhance the player's gaming experience. It is one of the best gaming phones while also being reasonably priced.

2) Samsung S21 FE

Cost: $799

$799 Battery: 4800 mAh

4800 mAh Processor: Snapdragon Qualcomm 888

Snapdragon Qualcomm 888 RAM: 6 and 8 GB

The Galaxy S21 FE was the S21 series' second-best Samsung smartphone in 2021. It has a 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz, HDR10+ compatibility, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The smartphone has up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, all powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G 5nm CPU. It has a 4800 mAh long battery life and IP68 dust/water resistance certification, making it ideal for games like PUBG and Genshin Impact.

Both sides of the smartphone are durable, thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus. The 10MP sensor serves as the front camera, and the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide sensor powers the triple-camera arrangement. One UI 3.1, based on Android 11, is preinstalled on the S21.

1) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Cost: $1099

$1099 Battery: 4352 mAh

4352 mAh Processor: A15 Bionic

A15 Bionic RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

At the end of 2021, Apple unveiled its most recent iPhone. The 13 Pro Max is one of the best gaming iPhones available, thanks to its A15 Bionic chipset and 8 GB of RAM. Its outstanding performance guarantees the most pleasing gaming experience for users.

For high-resolution games like Free Fire Max, Genshin Impact, and Pokemon GO, it has a 128 GB storage capacity that can be extended to 512 GB. This fantastic gaming phone has 12 MP cameras on the front and back.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

