Is the Apple iPhone 14 worth buying in 2023?

By the time 2023 ends, the Apple iPhone 14 will be among the highest-selling models from the brand. Having a new device released every year keeps things fresh for the community, but it also reduces the scope for innovation. Despite how fast technology changes, it's difficult to make significant improvements. Nevertheless, Apple has been able to deliver on most of its promises so far, and the 14th generation is no different.

That being said, tech enthusiasts will be looking forward to the announcements of some great devices in the coming months. Given how quickly this space evolves, some may be wondering if the iPhone 14 is still worth buying. It's only been three months since it was launched, and the iPhone 14 can definitely be someone's go-to device in the coming years.

The iPhone 14 will likely get some significant discounts towards the tail end of 2023

Released in the fall of last year, the iPhone 14 is the torchbearer of Apple's legacy. As with any technology, only some have been pleased with what's on offer. However, the premium device comes with incredible specifications that can meet the expectations of most buyers.

Brand Apple Price Starting at $799 Specifications A15 Bionic with 6 Core CPU and 5 Core GPU, 6.1" Super Retina XDR Display with HDR support, Dual Camera System with UltraWide lens, 20 Hrs of Video Playback

One major complaint that the community made was regarding the A15 Bionic chip. There's no problem with the A15 Bionic apart from the fact that it's also been used in variants of the 13th generation. Incidentally, the iPhone 14 and its Plus variant still use the A15 Bionic, but the costlier models use the A16 chip.

Although the A15 Bionic may no longer be the strongest mobile processor in 2023, it will remain a viable option for most power users since very few SOCs can outdo it in the current mobile market. The processor should not have any problems running games that will be released in the next few years either.

More importantly, the A15 Bionic used in the iPhone 14 differs from the chipset used on the iPhone 13 variants. Apple has added one more core to the chip used in the 2022 model, which reportedly offers up to 18% better performance. It's unlikely that the 15th generation will have the A15 in its base model, but the performance gap will likely be negligible.

The iPhone 14's camera can take some stunning shots. However, the device truly shines when it comes to video recording. Users will be able to record them at 4K 60 FPS without running into any issues.

Such powerful specifications always require a good power backup, and Apple has kept that in mind. The iPhone 14 can run pre-downloaded videos for up to 20 hours under lab testing. The device also comes with fast charging, allowing users to stay on the move for longer periods.

Users can also choose from variants that have 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage. The storage space should be able to accommodate apps, music, videos, and personal data.

The device also offers all the features that are available on previous models. The screen, for instance, might be smaller in size (when compared to the previous year's flagship) but the panels used are similar.

The device is a good option to consider in 2023. Anyone who gets the model in the early months of the year can do so without thinking twice, especially if they want to enjoy the Apple ecosystem. The device is still fresh and frequently runs out of stock across retailers, which is a clear indication of its popularity and impact.

Those who get it later in the year will be buying it closer to the release of the 15th generation. If Apple sticks to its usual release pattern, the successor for the iPhone 14 will be released in October 2023, and it may no longer be worth getting the 14th generation beyond that. However, buyers will likely be able to secure some great discounts once the next generation is out. In this case, the value offered for the price will still make the device a viable purchase.

Considering its specifications and overall value, it can confidently be said that the iPhone 14 will remain a reliable option throughout the year.

