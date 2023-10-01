When should you replace your iPhone battery? 

The lifespan of an iPhone battery is often two to three years or more. At times, users will suddenly realize their batteries are dead without receiving any notification from Apple. However, since iOS 11.3, you can check your phone's battery health with ease in settings. Gradually, as the battery ages, it slows down, meaning a full charge won't last as long. So, how can one determine when they should replace their iPhone battery?

If your battery's health plummets to 80%, a replacement is necessary. At this point, Apple will notify you of your battery's severe decline. Visiting an authorized service center will allow you to fully restore the battery to its former health, providing optimal performance and capacity.

If you've noticed a dimmer backlight than usual, lower volume when using the speaker, or the screen stuttering when you're scrolling, these can all signal that it's time to replace your iPhone battery.

Another possible sign that you need a new battery is a decrease in the frame rate of certain games and longer launch times for apps.

iPhone battery replacement costs

When your battery health is down to 80%, and you want to replace it, arranging for an iPhone battery service on Apple's official website is possible. However, if it deteriorates due to "normal use," Apple's warranty won't cover battery replacement.

Fortunately, AppleCare+, which is an insurance policy, allows for a battery replacement at no extra cost. Getting a battery replaced comes with a cost if you haven't invested in it. The following are the prices:

Model Battery replacement cost iPhone 5s $69 iPhone SE all models $69 iPhone 6 all models $69 iPhone 7 all models $69 iPhone 8 all models $69 iPhone X $89 iPhone XR $89 iPhone XS all models $89 iPhone 11 all models $89 iPhone 12 all models $89 iPhone 13 all models $89 iPhone 14 all models $99 iPhone 15 all models $99

How to check iPhone battery health

Expand Tweet

Battery life and unexpected shutdown issues can be easily monitored by checking your iPhone's battery health in iOS Settings.

To do so, follow the steps below:

Go to your iPhone Settings

Tap on Battery

Select Battery Health & Charging

You should see your current battery capacity at the top.

iPhone 15 battery and charging capacity

Expand Tweet

There's no significant boost in battery life for the latest iPhones, as the rumored increase in size never materialized. Even with the supposedly more efficient Apple A16 Bionic and A17 Pro chipsets and a new OLED display, there was no improvement. The tech giant clarified that the 15 and 15 Pro Max have the same battery life as their previous versions.

The iPhone 15 series' batteries and their charging capacities are mentioned below:

15 : 3349mAh (up to 20 hours of video and up to 80 hours of audio playback)

: 3349mAh (up to 20 hours of video and up to 80 hours of audio playback) 15 Plus : 4383 mAh (up to 23 hours of video playback and up to 75 hours of audio playback)

: 4383 mAh (up to 23 hours of video playback and up to 75 hours of audio playback) 15 Pro : 3274 mAh (up to 23 hours of video playback and up to 75 hours of audio playback)

: 3274 mAh (up to 23 hours of video playback and up to 75 hours of audio playback) 15 Pro Max: 4422 mAh (up to 29 hours of video playback and up to 95 hours of audio playback)

Follow Sportskeeda for more news updates on the iPhone and its features.