iPhone 15 Pro Max Titanium quality revealed after it breaks during durability test

With the debut of Apple's iPhone 15 Pro series, people worldwide are buzzing with excitement. Apple has used titanium to build these devices, which they claim provides exceptional durability while reducing weight. However, a recent video by YouTuber JerryRigEverything appeared to contradict this claim.

JerryRigEverything put the fresh 15 Pro Max device to the test, curious to see its strength. Scratch tests, heat tests, and more were conducted to assess the new integrated aluminum-titanium. However, as he exerted pressure on the iPhone, a brittle sound could be heard, and the back glass shattered into many pieces.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, being the lightest, doesn't guarantee protection against significant force. iPhones are usually thought to be indestructible, and JerryRigEverything was surprised by the results.

To obtain a more comprehensive understanding, the device was dismantled to examine the quality and quantity of titanium after the durability test.

iPhone 15 Pro Max reportedly has $30 worth of titanium

Following its release in 2014, JerryRigEverything put the iPhone 6 Plus to the test only to see it buck under pressure. However, in the years since, Apple has stepped up its game. iPhones now feature rugged materials such as surgical-grade stainless steel, 7000 series-grade aluminum, and, most recently, Grade 5 titanium in the iPhone 15 Pro line-up.

Apple claimed during the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max that this device is the strongest iPhone they have ever released thus far. Yet, it immediately cracked less than five seconds into the bend test by JerryRigEverything, despite the YouTuber only applying minimal pressure. Afterward, he sliced the titanium panel using an angle grinder to reveal its cross-section.

The thickness of titanium equated to exactly 1mm, according to the YouTuber. Furthermore, he mentioned that each 15 Pro Max has an estimated price of $30 worth of Grade 5 titanium by weight. He also asserted:

"It's definitely not a full titanium frame, of course, but more of a titanium adornment. But I by no means want to downplay the extreme skill and expertise it takes to work with titanium in the first place."

Through the use of solid-state diffusion, Apple melded the aluminum chassis architecture of the 15 Pro Max to titanium via a thermal-mechanical process. As a result, the metals have become strongly united with impressive durability.

However, things are quite different practically, as the rear glass panel isn't pressure-resistant in actual situations, like dropping the iPhone by mistake or sitting on it while having it in your back pocket. During testing, the camera glass and back panel both cracked.

It is important to note that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max appears to have encountered this particular problem during the test. In contrast, the 15 Pro model remained unscathed.