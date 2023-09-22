Apple reportedly includes UV holograms on iPhone 15 boxes to identify original products

Various countries are releasing the iPhone 15 lineup, and it's important to be extra cautious as scammers will undoubtedly be looking to take advantage of the hype. Apple has anticipated this issue and come up with a one-of-a-kind solution. By secretly incorporating UV light-sensitive labeling on its latest models' boxes, the tech giant ensures that those who are aware of this preventative measure will be able to spot any potential counterfeits.

Everything you need to know about the UV holograms on iPhone 15 boxes and how you can verify the authenticity of the devices will be detailed in this article.

Note: The reported security mechanism has not been officially announced by Apple.

iPhone 15 boxes reportedly include a security system that can only be seen under UV light

Expand Tweet

The authenticity of the new iPhone 15 is secured by a newly introduced security mechanism that requires a UV light to be detected. 9to5Mac reported this prominent feature as an "anti-scam" measure aimed at preventing potential buyers from purchasing counterfeit iPhones.

It is said that only legitimate devices would reveal the security mechanism under UV light. Furthermore, this security addition is expected to be implemented across future Apple products, particularly in the portable Macs that would run on the company's new M3 SoC.

A video by Majin Bu posted on X (formerly Twitter) showcases how to avoid iPhone scams from unfamiliar stores. By utilizing the protective scanning feature, these frauds can be prevented.

Expand Tweet

The iPhone 15 comes with boxes that feature unique labels and QR codes that are only visible under a UV light, as revealed in the footage. The holograms serve as an indication of authenticity for both consumers and Apple, as they are able to distinguish which boxes have been opened and tampered with.

Presented as brand new, some sellers repackage devices that are either used or refurbished. At least this small detail has the potential to limit the number of scams surrounding the new iPhone.

According to the article by 9to5Mac, Apple has not yet commented on the existence of sellers who peddle fake boxes that are essentially identical to the real deal. These contraband containers are used to sell devices that have not actually been distributed by Apple but are instead counterfeits.

Unexpectedly, scammers could easily replicate the holograms if Apple publicly disclosed their existence. Thus, the article points out that the tech giant has remained silent on the matter. However, it was expected that, eventually, this information would come to light.

Thus, check the box for signs of manipulation or flaws that could indicate a scam. Coupled with that, inspect the serial number on the iPhone 15 and verify that it matches the one on the box.