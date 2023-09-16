iPhone 14 price after iPhone 15 release: How much will the phone cost?

The wait for the iPhone 15 has come to an end, with Apple revealing its latest smartphone offerings. Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have been removed from this brand's official stores — both online and offline — because the company has decided to discontinue these models. The good news is that if you want to buy a brand-new iPhone 14 or its larger counterpart, the 14 Plus, you still can and at a cheaper cost.

The last-gen base variant's current pricing, along with Apple's revamped iPhone collection, will all be covered in this piece.

How much will Apple's iPhone 14 cost after the release of the iPhone 15?

The tradition regarding Apple's handling of its older phones is well known. Prices for the past models usually drop by $100 when new offerings are introduced. Thus, the iPhone 14 can now be obtained for $699, having previously been priced at $799,

As for the 14 Plus, its selling price has declined by $100 as well and now sells for $799. Importantly, these mentioned rates necessitate a carrier subscription upon purchase via Apple. Opt for an unlocked iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, and you have an additional fee of $30 to worry about.

The following are the iPhone 14's current prices:

14 : $699

: $699 14 Plus: $799

Is buying the iPhone 14 worth it instead of the iPhone 15?

Between the two latest smartphone models released by Apple, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15, you'll notice some distinct variations. They feature quite a few notable differences.

Apple's iPhone 14 and 15 display designs contrast drastically, with the 15 featuring a Dynamic Island cutout as opposed to the notch in the 14. This company smartly utilizes that extra screen space by allowing Dynamic Island to serve notifications as well as host live activities like music playback and sports updates.

While the iPhone 14 sticks with Lightning, the 15 steps up its game with a USB-C port. Despite this change, the transfer speeds you'll experience using the latter's USB-C 2.0 will remain on par with those offered by previous models. It's worth keeping in mind, though, that owning a lot of Lightning-based accessories could justify holding onto an iPhone 14.

Equipped with a 48 MP primary camera, the newest iPhone outshines its predecessor, the iPhone 14, which only possessed 12 MP. Additionally, the 15's A16 Bionic chip is superior to the A15 Bionic chip seen inside the previous model.

All things considered, the recent price increase of $100 for the iPhone 15 remains justified. However, that's not to say the iPhone 14 isn't worth getting at a $100 less.