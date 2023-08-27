iPhone 14 Pro price drop after iPhone 15 Pro release: How much will the expected price be?

The Apple event said to be scheduled for September 12 will likely feature the unveiling of the iPhone 15 series. As is typically the case with Apple, a price decrease in the predecessor model, the iPhone 14, can be expected. While the upcoming model may introduce enticing features to consumers, there is a population that would rather opt for the economic benefits of purchasing the iPhone 14.

The new iPhone might not be worth the investment considering the many compelling deals for the iPhone 14 Pro and its exclusive dynamic island feature that will run on iOS 17. However, it's worth noting that the situation is not the same for all models.

Investigating the expected reduced price of the iPhone 14 Pro after the arrival of its successor, this article will look into the factors behind it.

Expected price of the iPhone 14 Pro after the iPhone 15 Pro's release

Over last year's critical holiday period, Apple experienced slumping sales, which makes it seem improbable for the company to offer more than a $100 discount on the iPhone 14 Pro. If they do, it will most likely only be available until the iPhone 15 Pro is released.

The iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max might lure you, but nabbing an older Pro model at Apple won't be in the cards. You'll need to hit up carriers or other sales outlets to get your hands on discounted versions of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That's mainly because Apple doesn't typically sell the older Pro models.

Targeting Amazon, Best Buy, or Target retailers may maximize your chances of snagging sweet discounts on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max following the release of the next iPhone series.

Expected price tags for the standard models of the iPhone 14 after the release of the iPhone 15

A peek into Apple's current inventory reveals insight into the probable reduction of iPhone 14 prices when the iPhone 15 is released. While the former stands tall at $799, only the iPhone 13 and its mini variant remain from last year's lineup, priced at $699 and $599 for their basic models. The iPhone 14 Plus has replaced the mini version and is sold for $899.

Seeing that the iPhone 15 will likely be released eventually, it is safe to assume that the iPhone 14 will be pushed down the scale and will be more accessible for $699.

Similarly, with the anticipated release of the 15 Plus, the iPhone 14 Plus will likely also be replaced and, consequently, be more affordable at $799.