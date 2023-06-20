Should you buy an iPhone 14 Plus or wait for iPhone 15 Plus?

The new iPhone 15 Plus is expected to launch in September 2023, and you might encounter a big dilemma if you want to buy one: wait for it or go for the iPhone 14 Plus. The question can be complicated, as it's only been a few months since the 14 Plus was unveiled. Furthermore, Apple alters various aspects of every year's iPhone series' different models. Hence, there are a lot of things to consider before choosing one.

In this article, we have covered the reasons you should hold off on buying the iPhone 15 Plus and why you can still buy the iPhone 14 Plus right now.

Why should you wait for the new iPhone 15 Plus?

New camera

According to some recent leaks, the iPhone 15 Plus will feature a 48-megapixel camera for the first time. The upgrade to rear sensors and individual lenses will be enormous, as the camera on an iPhone is always a standout feature.

However, the 15 Pro Max will receive the most significant improvement this year, with a longer zoom range on the telephoto lens. Supposedly, a new 6X optical zoom will be added.

USB-C

The most significant change to the upcoming iPhone series is the addition of a USB-C port. Apple is reportedly planning to abandon the Lightning port. According to some rumors, the iPhone 15 Plus may only receive slower USB 2.0 speeds. The Pro model would be the only one with faster USB 3.0 speeds.

Changes to design

The iPhone 15 Plus is anticipated to undergo a redesign. With the addition of a dynamic cutout, the phone's body design will be slightly modified. Furthermore, the bezels around it will become thinner.

It will sport the brand-new Dynamic Island design rather than the usual notch. The back of the device will likely be frosted glass, giving even the 15 Plus models a more expensive appearance.

Materials are modified

The 15 Plus will have a lighter titanium frame, making it stronger and scratch-resistant. Apple's upcoming iPhone series will be the lightest they have ever made, making it more comfortable to hold. Furthermore, durability will be enhanced.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus is made of stainless steel and is pretty heavier.

Why should you buy the iPhone 14 Plus and not wait for the iPhone 15 Plus?

Negative points of USB-C

The upcoming iPhone series is expected to include a USB-C port, which may be disadvantageous for numerous reasons. To begin, if you already own many devices supporting the Lightning port, you must repurchase them or buy specific adapters for them.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Plus will not support Thunderbolt 3 like the Pro models. Hence, the data transfer speeds will depend on USB 2.0, which is not relatively fast.

Therefore, it should make more sense to buy a 14 Plus today to use your cables and accessories for the foreseeable future.

Price

The new titanium-framed iPhone 15 Plus will cost a lot of money. As a result, it is anticipated that Apple will increase the price, with a recent rumor claiming that each iPhone 15 will cost an extra $200.

Alternatively, we might notice significant price reductions on older iPhones when the new series is introduced. Consequently, you might be able to purchase the iPhone 14 Plus for a fair price.

A16 Chip

Although the iPhone 15 Pro models will receive Apple's fastest and most efficient A17 Bionic chip, it will not be included in the 15 Plus models. It will get an upgraded A16 chip from last year's iPhone 14 Pro. So, the iPhone 14 Plus with the A15 Bionic chip is not significantly inferior to the A16 chip.

It should be evident that waiting for the iPhone 15 Plus will get you a faster device with more features and a better camera. However, the iPhone 14 Plus is still a fantastic choice if you urgently need a new phone and are not always interested in the latest and most outstanding models.

