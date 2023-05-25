5 best iPhones to buy in 2023 for every budget and requirement

Admit it or not, anyone who has used a smartphone in their life has wanted an iPhone at one point or another. After all, Apple is known for offering the best devices with the most sophisticated software, and lately, the company has been on top of its game, pushing the boundaries of innovation with the dynamic island on the iPhone 14 Pro series, its own Apple M-series silicon, and more.

What works in favor of the Cupertino tech giant is the limited number of phones launched in a year. Apple launches only four models every year, including two base and two Pro variants. As a result, the buildup and anticipation around new iPhone launches are so high that even the most hardcore Android users are curious about them.

Which are the best iPhones to buy in 2023?

Thanks to Apple's brand value, smartphone users have been transitioning to iPhones for ages. However, the transition rate recently reached its highest point since 2018. From March 2022 to March 2023, 15% of Android users made the switch to iPhones, as reported by CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners).

Here are the best iPhones in 2023 for every budget and need.

1) iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: The best that money can buy

iPhone 14 Pro series is the best offering from Apple right now. (Image via Apple)

If the budget is no bar, and you want the best iPhone that money can buy, the 14 Pro and Pro Max are the best iPhones you can buy right now. These models are also among the most popular Apple devices.

The pricing for the 14 Pro series starts at $999 for the base model, while the top-end variant, the 14 Pro Max, is priced at $1,599. You get a Super Retina XDR display, innovative Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chipset, 48MP Pro camera system, and much more.

2) iPhone 13 Mini: Best compact iPhone

iPhone 13 Mini is the last compact iPhone available from the brand. (Image via Apple)

While the 12 Mini is still available and cheaper in comparison, the 13 Mini is currently one of the best iPhones with a smaller footprint. It fixes the battery drain issue reported by iPhone 12 Mini users and comes with a Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic SoC, 12MP dual cameras, and a 5G connection.

Apple has now discontinued the Mini series, which means if you want a compact iPhone, the 13 Mini is the only option available.

3) iPhone 12: Best budget iPhone

For those looking for a budget iPhone, the iPhone 12 is the best option. (Image via Apple)

Apple has the SE model still on sale at an affordable price point starting at $429. However, you get a dated aesthetic and a plastic-clad device for the price. If you want a modern glass-sandwich design and good specs, the iPhone 12, starting at $599, is one of the best iPhones available. You get 5G support, a Super Retina XDR display, 12MP TrueDepth dual camera system, an A15 Bionic processor, and more.

4) iPhone 14 Plus: Best battery life

The iPhone 14 Plus is a battery champ thanks to a large battery. (Image via Apple)

Thanks to its large size and less resource-hungry specifications, the 14 Plus is one of the best iPhones offering the most impressive battery backup in the entire Apple iPhone lineup. Without features like a 120Hz Pro Motion display, the 4,223mAh battery performs like a champ.

According to the DxOMark rating, the battery on the 14 Plus lost only 2% of charge overnight and lasted over 90 hours of light usage and up to 39 hours of intense usage.

5) iPhone 13: Best value for money

The iPhone 13 is the best option for new iPhone buyers. (Image via Apple)

For those looking for an all-around device that maintains a perfect balance between performance and efficiency at a decent price tag, the iPhone 13 is the perfect option.

It makes sense to opt for the 13 when you compare it to the iPhone 14. You still get the A15 Bionic SoC that powers the 14 and 14 Plus, a stunning display, great cameras, a somewhat compact design, and longer iOS support. And all these for a price tag considerably lower than the latest iPhone 14.

