iPhone 14 and 14 Pro lineup explained: Release and pre-order dates, prices, and more

The iPhone 14 lineup was introduced a few minutes ago during the Far Out event. It comes with a plethora of new features that make the devices a whole lot better than the last-gen ones. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the new smartphones are "the best iPhones we have ever created."

There are four entries in the Apple iPhone 14 family. These include the base model, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. They are all based on the A16 Bionic chipset.

All the new Apple iPhones will be launching on September 16, and people will get to pre-order the products from September 9. The company calls the all-new iPhone series their most "incredible" lineup ever.

More details on upcoming Apple iPhone 14 lineup

An overview of the iPhone pricing over the years (Image via Apple)

Three of the upcoming iPhone variants will feature larger screens. Apple has done away with the Mini version in the lineup and replaced it with a flagship-sized Plus variant.

With the new series, the company has also introduced a dynamic pill-shaped cutout, which they call the "Dynamic Island." This feature, however, is exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max models.

The Apple iPhone 14 and the Plus

Display updates in the base model and the 14 Plus (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 14 (base) and Plus are powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which can be found in the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch display, and the Plus variant promises more screen real estate with 6.7 inches.

The new models ensure all-day-long battery life and come with improved low-light performance. The company claims performance in low light conditions has been improved by two times.

With this year's smartphones, Apple is also ditching the SIM card tray to facilitate water and dust resistance. Thus, the new iPhone models are eSIM only.

The 6.1-inch base model is priced at $799, and the Plus variant will cost users $899.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max

The Pro variant comes with a Dynamic Island (Image via Apple)

The Pro lineup packs Apple's best innovations and a world-class A16 Bionic chip. These devices come with a dynamic pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display.

With the Pro series, the company has massively improved the cameras. These devices pack a 48 MP main sensor that is capable of offering up to four zoom options. The 6.1-inch Pro and the 6.7-inch Pro Max also promise a battery life that lasts all day.

The displays have improved as well. Now, they can feature up to 2000 nits outdoors and 1,600 nits while using HDR. The phones also come with an always-on display.

pricing of the Pro and Pro Max variants (Image via Apple)

The Pro and Pro Max variants are priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

