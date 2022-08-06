What to expect from Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Leaked specs, expected prices, and more

The next iPhone series is set to be released in a couple of months, and for the first time in a long time, Apple will make significant changes that will urge customers to upgrade to the new versions.

Over the past few years, iPhones have not had big changes but rather consistent minor upgrades, but with the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, that might not be the case.

Even though the official announcement of the next Apple smartphone is next month in September during the launch event, lots of specifications have been leaked, and many rumors are floating around, which is a usual trend before the launch of all big devices.

Not all sources are to be trusted, but many previously accurate ones have made claims that will be rounded up below.

Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro set to ditch notch for pill-shaped camera cutout

Design

Rumors suggest that the standard iPhone 14 models will have a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.7-inch display, and only the standard models will have a notch.

The front camera of the Pro models will be placed in a pill-shaped cutout in the top-middle of the screen, where the face-ID components will also be housed.

The body of the Pro models is supposedly made out of titanium frames instead of steel ones with redesigned speakers and microphone grilles. A new vapor chamber thermal system is expected to be installed to compensate for the extra heat created by the new A16 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity.

Camera bumps at the back may be thicker due to improvements made to the sensor with an ultra-wide mode and a new "periscope" zoom lens that allows for a greater optical zoom. Moreover, the body of the iPhone 14 will stay the same as the iPhone 13 with no changes in design and the same camera bump.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 models will launch without a physical SIM slot as Apple is set to transition to an eSIM-only design, but that is only for models that will ship to the US.

iPhones sold in other countries will continue to have a nano-SIM slot but with the option to buy the eSIM models.

Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to feature the new A16 Bionic chip, whereas unfortunately, the standard models will stay with the previous A15 chip, which Apple will enhance through the new iOS 16.

The A16 chip will supposedly only be a minor upgrade over the A15 as it is built on the same 5nm process. According to leakers, the new chip is more for marketing than improving performance.

The next-generation N3 and N4P fabrication processes will start production later in 2023, which will probably feature in the successors.

RAM in both models is rumored to be 6 GB, an upgrade from the standard models of the iPhone.

The new WiFi 6E connectivity is expected to be featured in both models, offering high-speed wireless connectivity and increasing bandwidth to both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands while cutting down on disturbances due to interference.

Pricing

The Apple iPhone 14 is rumored to be priced at the usual $799, the starting price for the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Max is set to cost $899, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1099.

This could be seen as good news to some, given that Apple usually increases the starting price of their smartphones by $100 every few years, probably due to the global decline in the mobile phone market.

Launch date

A supply shortage or delay in the launch of all models is likely due to the production being three weeks behind schedule because of pandemic-related delays in China.

The launch event is set for the first or second week of September. The launch of the iPhones will occur at the end of the month unless unexpected delays prevent that.

