iPhone 14 & 14 Pro purple color option & 30W charging leaked

In a viral thread, several details were leaked regarding the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, including information about the new processor, color options, and much more. @Jioriku, a frequent and trusted leaker of info on upcoming Apple products, has published the thread in collaboration with @appleosophy.

As per the new leaks, the often requested Purple Edition will be hitting stores in September, complete with Always On Display and 30W Charging. Read on to find out more about the soon-to-launch devices and how they match up against other flagships.

New iPhone 14 leaks show an exciting new color (August 2022)

The possibility of a Purple iPhone was first showcased by graphic designer Ian Zelbo in May, as seen in the above renders. There was speculation at the time, but it was confirmed yesterday when the leaks came through. The color options for the new devices are outlined below:

iPhone 14: Green, Purple (replacing Pink), Blue, Black, White, and Red.

iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max: Green, Purple (returning Sierra Blue), Silver, Gold, and Graphite.

The new A16 seems to be a little underwhelming than the rumors that it will be a significant upgrade over the A15.

It will reportedly be based on the same 5 NM manufacturing process with the same performance gains Apple has been pushing every year since the last big overhaul, i.e., from A10 to A11 Bionic. That being said, they will surely be able to handle the needs of even the most intense users, given A15's already strong numbers.

A new heat management system and a new chassis will allow the newer devices to rack up a few more points on benchmarks. The rumored Always On Display has also been confirmed and will likely resemble the Apple Watch with Nightstand Mode enabled.

The AOD will not be on by default in the test builds that the leakers managed to get their hands on, but it can be enabled via the Display & Brightness section in Settings.

The build materials and storage options will remain the same. Details on the new punchhole front camera are scarce, but some software tweaks are expected.

Last but not least, support for 30W charging will be added to the new devices, although it may drop down to 27 or even 25 if the device starts to heat. No confirmed info is available on whether 30W bricks will be supplied and wireless charging will remain at the same power level.

The iPhone 14 will likely launch at the same price as the iPhone 13 when it debuted, i.e., $799. The community is polarized about the potential price of the 14 Pro and Pro Max, whether there will be a price hike or a price drop.

The rumored date for the launch event is said to be September 13th and readers can expect the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 on the same day.

