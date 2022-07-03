Top 5 Android smartphones better than the iPhone 13 for gaming (2022)

Without question, mobile gaming will dominate the gaming market in the future, with Android smartphones being the main competitor. A good Android gaming phone with lots of RAM, plenty of storage, and long battery life will give players the most satisfactory in-game experience.

Since they offer long battery life, gaming processors, and large RAM, Android phones are among the top competitors in the gaming phone market. Contrary to Apple phones, which only issue expensive, low-battery-life iPhones, users can select from a variety of Android phone manufacturers.

This article will explore the top five Android smartphones that are better than the Apple iPhone 13.

Powerful Android smartphones better than iPhones

5) Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro 5G

Cost: $599

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

The Red Magic 6s Pro 5G from Nubia is a brand-new gaming smartphone that utilizes Android 12. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus CPU inside the Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro 5G improves gaming performance in titles like Genshin Impact and Fortnite.

It contains 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This gaming smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery and a 165 Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gamers. The gaming phone's 6.8-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, is perfect for professional gaming.

4) ASUS ZenFone 8

Cost: $594

Battery: 4000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

With 8 GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and 128 GB of storage, this Asus phone is unquestionably a gaming beast. This incredible gaming smartphone is perfect for professional gaming thanks to its 5.9-inch screen and 4000 mAh battery.

Both creative and competitive players were considered when designing this gaming phone. The ZenFone 8 is one of the greatest low-cost gaming phones available, featuring a 12 megapixel front camera and a 64 megapixel back camera for streaming games like Genshin Impact and BGMI.

3) OnePlus 10 Pro

Cost: $646

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Undoubtedly, OnePlus is one of the greatest manufacturers of gaming phones in the world, frequently releasing high-end devices for ardent gamers. The OnePlus 10 Pro, the most recent model from the firm, features a strong battery that makes it perfect for games like PUBG and Clash Royale.

The helpful features of this gaming phone, such as its 8 GB RAM and Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, are designed to enhance the user's gaming experience. One of the best gaming smartphones is the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is also reasonably priced and won't break the wallet.

2) Redmi Note 10S

Cost: $259

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

With MediaTek Helio G95 gaming CPU and 6 GB RAM, the Redmi Note 10S is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones and can deliver the best in-game experience imaginable. With no heating and freezing issues, you can play games at a maximum of 90 frames per second.

Thanks to its 5000 mAh battery, gamers who play for long periods of time won't have to worry about heat or battery life. It is without a doubt one of the greatest inexpensive gaming phones for Free Fire Max and COD Mobile, thanks to its high internal storage and good battery life.

1) Samsung Galaxy S22

Cost: $799

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is speedy, includes anti-illness features, and offers a trustworthy gaming experience. A modest upgrade that keeps the finest aspects of the S21 while enhancing the camera, CPU, and build quality yields a respectable Android tablet.

Thanks to S22's most recent Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 gaming CPU and 8 GB of RAM, it is the perfect device for gaming. You can play games like COD Mobile and Clash of Clans for a long time without any heating issues due to the 5000 mAh battery life.

