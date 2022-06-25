5 Android phones with the best battery life for gaming in 2022

Android phones are currently the market leader in the mobile gaming segment with their superior screen displays, convenient gaming-related features, and superior battery lives. Clearly, battery life is crucial for any gaming phone since charging a device repeatedly while playing intense games like COD Mobile and PUBG can be frustrating.

For this purpose, players can either use gaming accessories to increase the device's battery life or purchase phones that already have a high capacity battery. In this article, we will explore the top five Android phones with the best battery life for gaming.

Listing out Android phones with high battery lives for mobile gaming

5) OnePlus 10 Pro

Cost: $646

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Undoubtedly, the OnePlus is one of the top gaming phone manufacturers in the world, consistently releasing high-quality devices for passionate gamers. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest release from the company and features a heavy duty battery that makes it perfect for games like PUBG, COD Mobile, and BGMI.

With useful specifications such as 8 GB RAM and an Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, this Android phone is aimed at enhancing the user's gaming experience. Apart from being one of the best gaming phones, the OnePlus 10 Pro is also a budget-friendly phone that will not take a toll on one's wallet.

4) Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G

Cost: $1234

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

One of the top gaming Android phone brands in the world is Oppo, whose devices are a bit pricey, but are well worth the cost. The Octa-core gaming CPU and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G make mobile gaming feel like a whole new experience. With a hefty 8 GB of RAM available, it performs very well with games like BGMI and Clash of Clans.

This smartphone is perfect for professional gamers because of its large 6.7-inch display screen and 120 Hz refresh rate. Its other incredibly impressive features include a behemoth 5000 mAh battery, a 32 MP front-facing camera, and a 50 MP rear-facing camera.

3) Redmi 9 Power

Cost: $144

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Redmi is one of the newest players in the mobile gaming sector, but has quickly succeeded in introducing a large number of excellent low-cost Android phones to the market. Due to its 6000 mAh battery life and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, the Redmi 9 Power is a fantastic option for online gaming.

Additionally, it works well with games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans that have higher graphical needs and consume larger amounts of battery life.

2) ASUS Rog 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

ASUS is one of the top manufacturers of gaming laptops and recently entered the Android phone industry. With a whopping 18 GB of RAM available and Qualcomm's SM8350 Snapdragon 888 gaming processor, the ASUS Rog 5S Pro offers gamers the finest in-game experience ever.

This heavy-duty smartphone offers players features similar to that of actual ASUS gaming computers. It also features some of the best specifications for playing games like Roblox and BGMI, which are a 144 Hz frame rate, 6.7-inch screen, and 512 GB of phone storage. Additionally, players can enjoy their favorite mobile games for extended periods of time thanks to its 6000 mAh battery.

1) ASUS Rog 5 Ultimate

Cost: $1589

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

With a 6.8-inch and 144Hz AMOLED display screen, the Asus ROG 5 Ultimate is unquestionably one of the best gaming smartphones available right now. With 18 GB of RAM, it can easily run demanding games like Clash of Clans, Roblox, and PUBG without experiencing any lags or problems.

Furthermore, the phone's rear screen and 6000 mAh battery are useful additions to the gaming phone. With these options, players can enjoy graphically demanding games on it while livestreaming without having to worry about running out of battery.

