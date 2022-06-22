iPhone 14 expected launch date, features, and everything known so far

The upcoming iPhone 14 has become a hot topic recently, especially since the release of iOS 16 at the Apple WWDC 2022. The iPhone 13 was a moderate success, as the latest A15 Bionic chip was the series' focus.

With a new chipset, better display, and hopefully a new camera system, fans are getting hyped with all the leaks and predictions about the iPhone 14.

As fans can see, Apple has recently been making rapid progress and launching as many new products as possible in a short time. But due to its premium price tags and future-proof mechanisms, most people are reluctant to change their older Apple devices.

The lion's share of Apple users is still stuck with the iPhone 12 series, as the lesser innovations in the iPhone 13 series didn't appeal to them.

Many tech experts and fans are now doubtful if an iPhone 13 owner should move to the 14 series or not. Whichever side the reader is on, this article will discuss the upcoming iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 leaks and predictions: Chipset, display, price, release date, and more

Variants

Firstly, this year, Apple will ditch the mini version of the iPhone, starting with its iPhone 14 series. Although iPhone minis have a different fanbase, most buyers either go for the iPhone SE or the base variant of the main iPhone series.

Primarily, lesser sales forced Apple to ditch the iPhone mini series.

Buyers will still get to see four iPhone variants in the upcoming 14 series. Another leak revealed another significant change in the forthcoming mobile series.

Apple is reviving its Max variant from the iPhone X series, as the 14 series will have one, spec-wise, which will fall between the base and Pro variants.

Pill-shaped notch

Another major change in the iPhone 14 will be the absence of the display notch. Yes, Apple has finally decided to get rid of its iconic large display notch, first introduced in the iPhone X.

In the 14 series, only the Pro model users can enjoy the all-new 'pill + hole' shaped design notch. The base and its Max variant will still have the same old notch (similar to the 13).

The new pill notch is not as good in practical usage as it sounds and stands even lower on the screen than the old one. At least it will change the style factor, as the display will now be around the notch instead of getting blocked by it.

Better cameras

Looking at Apple's records, the 14 and 14 Max may get the same cameras as the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Even the dimensions of the module match perfectly.

On the other hand, the 14 Pro and Pro Max will bring a newer, better camera module. The cameras on the 14 Pro variants are larger and taller than ever.

In the 14 Pro series, Apple is expected to bring a 48 MP sensor specifically designed for these devices. Fans are looking forward to its release, expecting the biggest iPhone camera upgrade in 7 years.

Performance

TrendForce, a Taiwanese research firm, reported that the new iPhone 14 and its Max variants would be available in the 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage options. The Pro variants will come in the 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage options. All of them will have six gigs of memory.

As for the heart of the system, the chipset, there are some interesting speculations. The report from TrendForce also revealed that the 14 and 14 Max variants would have LPDDR4X memory and the same old Bionic A15 chipset.

On the other hand, the Pro variant will flaunt Apple's latest A16 chipset, which will support LPDDR5 memory.

Dimensions

Speaking of minor changes, the thickness of the new 14 series phones has increased compared to their iPhone 13 variants, hinting at a larger capacity battery. The display sizes are the same, 6.1" for 14 and 14 Pro and 6.7" for the 14 Max and 14 Pro Max.

A recent leak revealed that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will have a better LTPS OLED display, while the Pro variants will flaunt LTPO OLED displays with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). Apple may finally introduce the Always On Display in the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

Prices and release date

The expected prices for the upcoming iPhone 14 series will be as follows:

14: Starts from $799

Starts from $799 14 Max: Starts from $899

Starts from $899 14 Pro: Starts from $1099

Starts from $1099 14 Pro Max: Starts from $1199

The upcoming series of iPhones are expected to be launched in September 2022.

Note: All the figures and specifications presented in this article are based on initial rumors, leaks, and speculations and are subject to change.

