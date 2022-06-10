iOS 16: All new customizations, features, release date and more

Apple announced the latest version of iOS 16 at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 6, 2022. Alongside this, the software giants also revealed a new lineup of MacBook Pro 13" and Air with M2 processor, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9.

iOS is Apple's own OS for its iPhone and iPod Touch lines of products. On January 9, 2007, Apple CEO Steve Jobs released the first version of iOS (1.0), which came in the first Apple iPhone.

At the announcement event, Steve Jobs called this OS X. Later, at the time of public launch, it was renamed as iOS. Over the years, iOS has developed a lot. At last year's WWDC on June 7, 2021, Apple announced the current running iOS 15, which was publicly released in September 2021.

The latest announced iOS 16 has come with tons of new features. This article discusses the latest iOS, its features, release date and more.

iOS 16 has new lock screen layout and message edit options, among other features

1) Lock screen

The new lock screen (Image via Apple)

Since its official announcement on June 6 at WWDC 2022, fans have been hyped about the new iOS 16. More personalization is the focal point of the software.

With iOS 16 comes a whole new lock screen experience with live wallpaper and multiple lock screen options. Now, users can create different lock screens with different wallpapers and widgets, and easily switch between them. There are also tons of new wallpapers and suggested photos to choose from.

Widgets on the lock screen allow users to quickly take a glance at essential data like weather, calendar events, dates, time zones, alarms, battery levels, activity ring progress, and much more. Users can see their notifications in an expanded list, stacked, or hidden view at the bottom of the screen. Notifications will not block the view of beautiful wallpapers anymore.

2) Focus mode

The Focus feature (Image via Apple)

The new Focus features ensure less distraction and more productivity. Users can choose from do not disturb, work, or sleep modes. Alternatively, they can set their own custom Focus profile that lets them select the app or contacts from which they want to receive notifications at the moment.

3) Sharing photos

All new options in Photos (Image via Apple)

The new iCloud Shared Photo Library feature makes sharing photos and videos easier and more convenient. After setting up the Shared Photo Library, users can share photos and videos instantly from the Camera app. Any member of the Shared Photo Library can add, edit, and delete photos from the library.

4) Messages

Messaging is now better than ever (Image via Apple)

The messaging app in iOS 16 adds various convenient features. Now, users can edit sent messages or unsend recent messages altogether. Users also have the ability to mark a message as unseen if they do not want to respond at the moment.

With the new update, users can listen to their favorite songs or watch any series while chatting about it with friends. Notes, presentations, reminders, Safari Tab Groups and more can now be shared via the Messages app.

5) Other exciting features

The new Door Detection feature (Image via Apple)

The new iOS 16 also brings a ton of other cool features, which are worth mentioning.

With advanced AI, users can now remove a subject from any background image in Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look, Safari, and various other apps. Instantly calling phone numbers, visiting websites, converting currencies, translating languages has become easier and more accurate than ever through the Camera app.

The Home App has been rebuilt from scratch to make access even. Users can now control the security, climate, and lighting features in just one tap. The update also adds a mozaic of camera views of the smart home right in the middle of the app.

In iOS 16, devices will get separate security updates. This year, Apple has also emphasized domestic violence. The Safety Check feature helps people review and revoke the access that they have granted others.

The new accessibility feature allows the user to control their Apple watch from the iPhone. The Door Detection feature announces the distance between the person and any door and how to open it. It also reads aloud important details displayed on the door, like any name, number, or symbol.

Release date and supported devices

The new iOS 16 will be available on the following devices:

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone X series

iPhone 8 series

iPhone SE (2nd abd 3rd generation)

Interested users can join the Apple Beta Software Program with their Apple ID to get the iOS 16 Beta version before its official release. The public release date for iOS 16 is expected to be in September 2022, after the annual iPhone event.

