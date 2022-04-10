5 best smartphones to play FIFA Mobile in 2022

Since launching in 2016, FIFA Mobile has been a pretty demanding game in terms of hardware. Even with each new update, the gameplay is becoming more and more immersive, and graphics are getting strikingly impressive as well. Seeing Messi netting that ball in FIFA Mobile almost seems like real life.

Game developers like EA are pushing their limits to make the most graphics-intensive video games. Hardware brands are pushing their limits to make the fastest chipsets to keep up with these immersive games.

One must have a smartphone with the latest hardware to keep up with the race. So here are the top five smartphones in April 2022 that'll help players level up their FIFA Mobile experience.

Top 5 smartphones to play FIFA Mobile

5) Oneplus 10 Pro

Snapdragon 8Gen1

6.7" 120Hz WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO

12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 Storage

5000mAh w/ 80W charging

48MP triple cameras

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest addition to their main series of smartphones. It features a phenomenal Snapdragon 8Gen1 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Stunning display helped this phone make it to the list, beating all of its competitors in the non-gaming flagship lineup.

It features a curved 6.7" 3216 X 1440p 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0. The 5000 mAh battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. Dual noise cancelation speakers support Dolby Atmos. Tying knots with Hasselblad, OnePlus has also created an amazing camera system.

The device boasts a 48MP IMX 789 primary sensor, 50MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto lens and a 32MP selfie camera. It comes with Oxygen OS 12.1, based on Android 12. The phone can play FIFA Mobile on Ultra settings, 60 FPS. OnePlus 10 Pro starts from $899.99 at Amazon.

Pros: Camera, Processor

Cons: UI

4) iPhone 13 Pro Max

A15 Bionic

6.7” 120Hz 1284 x 2778p Super Retina XDR OLED

6GB RAM

1TB Storage

4352mAh w/ 27W charging

12MP triple cameras

The new A15 Bionic chipset from Apple is the most powerful smartphone processor right now. All the new iPhones launched in 2022 come with that processor, including the highest-end smartphone in the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

To put the powerful chipset in usage, 13 Pro Max comes with a large 6.7" 1284 x 2778p 120Hz Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion. It has the largest storage of any smartphone on this list, with up to 1TB of storage. It is also the best camera phone, packing three 12MP wide, ultrawide and telephoto sensors as well as a 12MP selfie camera.

It can play FIFA Mobile on Ultra settings, 60 FPS. The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from $1099 on Apple's site.

Pros: Camera, Processor

Cons: Battery, Charging, UI

3) Black Shark 4 Pro

Snapdragon 870

6.67” 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED

12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 3.1

4500mAh w/ 120W charging

48MP triple cameras

Entering the fully fledged gaming smartphone zone, here's Blackshark 4 Pro, the cheapest smartphone on the list. First of all, their Cinematic Gaming Display is a 6.67" AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate with HDR10+ support.

The Snapdragon 870 is a bit lower end than the other smartphones on this list, but can still play FIFA Mobile at max settings, 60 FPS.

It is also cooled by Blackshark's double layer "Sandwich Cooling System." Magnetic pop-up triggers help nail the control. Blackshark's 4500mAh battery, with 120W charging, charges the device in under 17 mins. In partnership with DTS and Cirrus Logic Technology, Blackshark 4 provides an amazing stereo audio experience.

The triple camera system is packed with 48MP wide, 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro shooter. Furthermore, the selfie camera is 20MP. Blackshark 4 Pro comes with JoyUi 12.5, a UI designed for gamers, which is based on Android 11. The Black Space 4.0 levels up the gaming experience. Black Shark 4 Pro starts from $579 on Amazon.

Pros: Price, Cooling, Charging, UI, Design

Cons: Processor, Camera

2) Nubia Redmagic 7

Snapdragon 8Gen1

6.8" 165Hz FHD+ display

18GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 storage

4500mAh w/ 65W charging

64MP triple cameras

The Nubia Redmagic 7 is an amazing cyberpunk-looking gaming smartphone. The transparent back, lit up with RGB LEDs, shows off all the high-end hardware that it packs.

Redmagic 7 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8Gen1 chipset, cooled by its ICE8.0 multi-dimensional cooling system. 6.8" 165Hz FHD+ AMOLED DISPLAY also provides a 750Hz touch sampling rate.

RedMagic OS 5.0, based on Android 12.0, comes with a lot of useful gaming software like Touch Choreographer 4.0 + Magic GPU 2.0 to ensure a stable framerate. The 500Hz dual shoulder triggers provide a controller-like experience. DTS:X Ultra Surround Sound certified stereo speakers allow one to experience true immersive audio quality.

Redmagic 7 has a 64MP primary shooter paired with 8MP ultrawide and 2MP telephoto lenses. In front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The phone can play FIFA Mobile on Ultra settings, 60 FPS. Redmagic 7 starts from $739 on Amazon.

Pros: Processor, Cooling, UI, Design

Cons: Camera

1) Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Snapdragon 888+

6.78" 144Hz FHD+ E4 AMOLED display

18GB LPDDR5 RAM

512GB UFS 3.1 storage

6000 mAh battery w/ 65W charging

64MP triple cameras

Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro is the best gaming smartphone available right now. Redmagic 7 might have a better chipset than this, but compared to all the aspects, ROG Phone 5s Pro is the best overall gaming smartphone. Its cool tech design screams gaming excellence.

The ROG Vision matrix display at the back is a ROG Phone exclusive. One can even put texts and images of their own choice there. The RGB LED back panel is open for customization. The Snapdragon 888+ is cooled by Asus' leading AeroActive Cooler 5 system.

It can play FIFA Mobile on Ultra settings, 60 FPS. There's a stunning 6.78" 144Hz FHD+ E4 AMOLED HDR 10+ certified display, with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Its other awesome features include:

GameFX crystal clear audio system

Airtrigger 5 with multiple touch sensors at the side and back

3000mAh + 3000mAh split battery with battery care features.

ROG Phone 5s Pro comes with a custom gaming Zen UI skin on Android 11. The triple camera setup features an IMX 686 64MP primary sensor with a 13MP ultrawide and 5MP macro camera. The selfie camera is 24MP.

This is undoubtedly the best smartphone in the market to play FIFA Mobile in April 2022. The ROG Phone 5s Pro is available at 1299.99 on Asus shop.

Pros: Processor, Cooling, UI, Design, Display, Camera, Battery

Cons: NA

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul