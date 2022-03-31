“Where is my phone? Do send me one” – Harbhajan Singh gets cheeky on SK Match Ki Baat ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G’s release in India

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh made a cheeky comment over the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which is all set to launch in India today. Harbhajan was appearing on Sportskeeda’s special show SK Match Ki Baat.

During the show, the host Yashika Gupta gave details about the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launch in India today. Responding to the same, the Turbanator commented:

“You are talking about this phone which is being launched today, so I want to ask the brand, where is my phone? Do send me one and do send one to Yashika (host).”

The OnePlus 10 Pro launches in India today. It is the company’s newest flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 10 Pro succeeds the OnePlus 9 Pro from last year. There are expected to be better performance, an enhanced camera among other features. The launch event for the phone was scheduled for 7:25 pm IST on the 31st of March 2022.

SK Match Ki Baat is Sportskeeda’s special cricket show which features the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Shoaib Akhtar and journalist Boria Majumdar discussing all aspects of the IPL in detail.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Both sides will be looking to get their first points on the board after having lost their respective opening encounters. While Lucknow went down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets, Chennai lost to Kolkata by six wickets.

The captains of the two teams will also be under the scanner in Thursday’s match. KL Rahul was dismissed for a first-ball duck and made some questionable decisions on the field. Ravindra Jadeja also appeared under pressure while batting and wasn’t his fluent self.

