FIFA Mobile's new season details, new features, and more

FIFA Mobile has been a favorite among football enthusiasts and the mobile gaming community since its launch in 2016. As of January 18, the highly anticipated seasonal update for the game has officially been released.
EA Sports issued their extended maintenance for the game at 11:00 pm UTC on January 17, with players losing access to the game until the update was completed, at 7:00 am. Players in certain regions may receive the update at a later time, as stated by EA Sports on Twitter.
Through the season update, FIFA Mobile introduces several exciting changes to the game, from its layout to various gameplay features. Aside from the transition, players are subjected to a seasonal reset as well, and have to work their way towards creating a FIFA team of their choice.
Expected changes in FIFA Mobile's 2022 season
FIFA Mobile has already seen numerous changes that have been introduced in the seasonal update.
EA Sports aims to reform the game with features that promote regional gameplay, thereby segregating multiplayer matchmaking and leaderboards on the basis of player location. The new update splits the game's global audience into seven different regions so as to improve connectivity on a large scale.
FIFA's mobile gaming community has been forced to bid farewell to a few existing modes of gameplay. However, to make up for them, a myriad of new features have been added to the game, which are sure to catch the attention of FIFA enthusiasts.
With the changes in gameplay introduced with the 2022 update, FIFA Mobile has drawn comparisons to its PC variant. New features such as individual player-stamina and selecting the team's set-piece taker and captain are new to the game. Several new skill moves have also been added, much to the community's liking.
FIFA's renowned Division Rivals is one of the modes that has been carried forward to the new edition. EA Sports has also made a few noticeable changes to the transfer market. While the essence of the market remains the same, players can now trade on a peer-to-peer basis without interacting with a market bot.
Items such as Players, Now and Later points and FIFA points balances will be carried over to next season. However, a ton of other features fail to make it to the 2022 season of the game. Account Level, Roster, Leaderboards, League Record, Skill boosts are among several features due for a reset as we head into the new season.
FIFA Mobile's 2022 season is the next step in elevating the mobile gaming experience for FIFA enthusiasts. While several new features have been introduced to the game, we are yet to see the reaction of the game's audience.