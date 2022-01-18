FIFA Mobile's new season details, new features, and more

FIFA Mobile has been a favorite among football enthusiasts and the mobile gaming community since its launch in 2016. As of January 18, the highly anticipated seasonal update for the game has officially been released.

EA Sports issued their extended maintenance for the game at 11:00 pm UTC on January 17, with players losing access to the game until the update was completed, at 7:00 am. Players in certain regions may receive the update at a later time, as stated by EA Sports on Twitter.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



If you do not see the option to update yet, please allow a few hours for it to appear in all regional app stores. We can't wait to see you on the pitch! The new season is now starting to update on the App Store and Play Store! 🥳

Through the season update, FIFA Mobile introduces several exciting changes to the game, from its layout to various gameplay features. Aside from the transition, players are subjected to a seasonal reset as well, and have to work their way towards creating a FIFA team of their choice.

Expected changes in FIFA Mobile's 2022 season

FIFA Mobile has already seen numerous changes that have been introduced in the seasonal update.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Training + Rank Ups

Skill Boosts

🧪 Team Chemistry

Player Exchanges



The new season means new ways to build and improve your team! 🚀⏫ Training + Rank Ups💪 Skill Boosts🧪 Team Chemistry🔁 Player ExchangesLearn about it in our latest Game Format deep dive: go.ea.com/r5SFi

EA Sports aims to reform the game with features that promote regional gameplay, thereby segregating multiplayer matchmaking and leaderboards on the basis of player location. The new update splits the game's global audience into seven different regions so as to improve connectivity on a large scale.

FIFA's mobile gaming community has been forced to bid farewell to a few existing modes of gameplay. However, to make up for them, a myriad of new features have been added to the game, which are sure to catch the attention of FIFA enthusiasts.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



As we wait for the new season, let's go over new gameplay! ⚽️6 new Skill Moves to master and unlock. Which one do you think is the best? 🤔

With the changes in gameplay introduced with the 2022 update, FIFA Mobile has drawn comparisons to its PC variant. New features such as individual player-stamina and selecting the team's set-piece taker and captain are new to the game. Several new skill moves have also been added, much to the community's liking.

FIFA's renowned Division Rivals is one of the modes that has been carried forward to the new edition. EA Sports has also made a few noticeable changes to the transfer market. While the essence of the market remains the same, players can now trade on a peer-to-peer basis without interacting with a market bot.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Remember that you’ll be able to flex your managerial muscle by choosing your set piece takers!



We're getting closer to the new season… ⏲️Remember that you'll be able to flex your managerial muscle by choosing your set piece takers! 💪Who's the best free kick taker in world football right now?

Items such as Players, Now and Later points and FIFA points balances will be carried over to next season. However, a ton of other features fail to make it to the 2022 season of the game. Account Level, Roster, Leaderboards, League Record, Skill boosts are among several features due for a reset as we head into the new season.

FIFA Mobile's 2022 season is the next step in elevating the mobile gaming experience for FIFA enthusiasts. While several new features have been introduced to the game, we are yet to see the reaction of the game's audience.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee