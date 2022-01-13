FIFA Mobile update release date, confirmed features, and everything else known so far

FIFA Mobile has announced the release of the upcoming season, featuring a set of upgrades that are sure to enhance the gaming experience for players all over the world.

Players can expect the update to arrive on January 18, 2022. EA Sports have confirmed the changes being made to the game, detailing the features that will arrive with the upcoming update.

Everything to know about FIFA Mobile

EA Sports' FIFA series is renowned for dominating the PC and console gaming market as one of the most actively played gaming titles in the world. FIFA released a mobile version of their iconic football simulation game in 2016, titled FIFA Mobile.

FIFA Mobile has since managed to gain traction over much of the mobile gaming community. However, the game is yet to face the success enjoyed by its PC and console counterparts.

With the upcoming seasonal update, FIFA mobile plans on introducing a horde of changes that can benefit the game's community by providing them with a ton of exciting in-game features and better gameplay.

Requirements

According to an EA Community Manager, the upcoming seasonal update will not be fairly large and will introduce features that may not be supported on devices that fail to match the system requirements.

EA has a list of devices that are compatible with various aspects of the update, such as downloading the app, playing head to head, and playing on 60 FPS.

Confirmed Features

The upcoming update for FIFA Mobile confirms a longer season, as per the demands of the community.

Items like Now and Later points, Players and FIFA points balances will be carried over to next season, whereas a plethora of features are scheduled to reset after the current season concludes. These features include:

Account Level

Roster (Legacy Team will no longer exist, but end of season OVR will still matter!)

Coins

Gems

Skill Boosts

Fans

Cups

Quests

League Record

Friend List

VIP Level

Training XP

Leaderboards

Badges

Leagues

Here is a list of features that won't be affected by the season update:

FIFA Points Balance

Now and Later Points and Players

User Logos (All in-game club logos will be available in the new season based on the club plaers choose.)

Emotes

Kits (including custom kits) (All in-game club kits will be available in the new season based on the club players choose)

Username and User ID

End of Season Team OVR and Legacy Mode

Players will receive a season-ending reward based on the OVR of their final team. EA Sports also confirmed the end of their existing Legacy Mode. Players will lose the ability to carry over the squad from the previous season onto the next, as Legacy Mode is not compatible with the game's upcoming update.

Regions

FIFA Mobile has announced the launch of separate servers with the upcoming update. This will segregate players into 7 different regions, including:

Asia & Oceania

Europe, East

Europe, West

Indian Subcontinent

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Features like matchmaking, friend lists, leagues, and leaderboards will depend on the player's region. This can be disheartening for players who have established global connections through the platform.

However, to enhance the overall gaming experience and make the game accessible to a larger audience, the introduction of separate regions was required, according to EA Sports.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider