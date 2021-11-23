FIFA Mobile beta: Full list of changes players can expect

With the early access release of FIFA Mobile Beta, EA Sports have now shifted the core of their attention towards the mobile scene. Based on the first few early hours, the FIFA mobile community has loads of reasons to be excited and some areas to be concerned about as well.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Test new modes, features, and gameplay in development in the FIFA Mobile Limited Beta on Android, starting now! 🔥



Download it now from the Google Play Store! 🚨 Calling all #FIFAMobile players from India, Romania, and Canada! 🚨Test new modes, features, and gameplay in development in the FIFA Mobile Limited Beta on Android, starting now! 🔥Download it now from the Google Play Store! play.google.com/store/apps/det… 🚨 Calling all #FIFAMobile players from India, Romania, and Canada! 🚨Test new modes, features, and gameplay in development in the FIFA Mobile Limited Beta on Android, starting now! 🔥Download it now from the Google Play Store! play.google.com/store/apps/det… https://t.co/DrLRtwjHyH

FIFA 22 has found reasonable success this year, but for once, it can be predicted that the mobile version, will steal the thunder. The Beta version of FIFA Mobile was released earlier on November 23 as a limited test. The beta version is available for testing in India, Canada, and Romania and is available on Android only.

Despite it being a limited test beta client, FIFA Soccer already distinctly shows the changes EA Sports is planning to incorporate into its already existing FIFA Mobile title.

FIFA Mobile Beta: What players can expect from the full release

1) Changes in UI

Home screen of FIFA Soccer beta (Image via FIFA Soccer beta)

Right after loading the first screen, the UI looks to have been modeled on the existing system of FIFA 22. First impressions indicate that the current UI looks a lot more streamlined and polished, and had it not been for the smaller mobile screen, it resembles the FIFA 22 screen almost exactly.

2) Changes in match graphics

Although the match engine hasn't shown any changes yet, the match screen at any graphics settings makes it clear that FIFA Mobile has indeed incorporated changes. The new looks feel a lot better to observe and seem more suitable for modern times as well.

3) Walkouts

FIFA Mobile beta has incorporated the walkout animations that are originally part of FIFA 22. If it makes a debut on mobile, fans are sure to welcome this wonderful little addition that enhances the quality of life of the game.

4) Player item valuations

deep🇮🇳 @noobdeepFM Good morning from Fifa Mobile Beta *_* Good morning from Fifa Mobile Beta *_* https://t.co/KTVZFPsLSi

While it is to be seen if this has become a permanent feature, so far in FIFA Soccer beta, every player item displays its valuation on top of it. It is to be seen how these values are determined and if they will change when the actual version is released.

5) Biggest change - commentary

A feature that was repeatedly demanded by the FIFA mobile community, commentary has finally been updated. As for the FIFA Mobile beta, it looks like there will be commentary in the full release of FIFA mobile's next iteration. While the scale of the feature isn't on par with console versions, it's implementation is impressive for a limited beta test.

When can fans expect the full release of FIFA Mobile on mobiles?

At the moment, there hasn't been any official timeline. But if speculation is anything to go by, it will not be before 2022. Until then, players can enjoy the FIFA Mobile beta as long as their region falls within the test region.

