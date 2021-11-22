FIFA 22 Career Mode: Will Youssoufa Moukoko be the best wonderkid in the game when he arrives?

FIFA 22 has some great wonderkids from the football world, and players can enjoy them across the different game modes offered. While all these youngsters are available on the Ultimate Team, it's in Career Mode that they can genuinely enjoy FIFA 22.

Unlike in Ultimate Team, player items increase their stats and overall in FIFA 22 Career Mode. Most of these player items have lower initial stats since they are incredibly young, and this factor makes them highly treasured among FIFA 22 players and creates a high demand each year when the game is released.

FIFA 22 gamers can invest in these prospects at bargain prices in Career Mode, especially if these player items are relatively unknown. Users can then watch these player items improve significantly in the future.

These items can become long-term mainstays in the player's Career Mode squad or be sold for hefty profits.

Youssoufa Moukoko in FIFA 22: When will he arrive, and how good will he be

Contrary to many players' perceptions, Borussia Dortmund and German prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko is not in FIFA 22. It could come as a bit of a shock since Moukoko has been fast-tracked to the Dortmund first team because Erling Haaland will miss a big chunk of the season with an injury.

Why is Youssoufa Moukoko not in FIFA 22?

There is one simple rule EA Sports follows - no footballer under the age of 17 can feature as a player item in FIFA 22. Some clear laws and regulations restrict FIFA 22 and many other video games of this genre from doing so.

Can Youssoufa Moukoko be a part of FIFA 22?

Youssoufa Moukoko turned 17 in November as his birthday is on November 20. FIFA 22 is not at all a static game as not only does the game receive periodic squad updates, but there are changes in attributes and current form.

FifaCMTips @FifaCMTips

Luka Romero ⏳



The next Youssoufa Moukoko ⏳Luka Romero ⏳The next #FIFA22 Squad Update should be interesting 👀 Youssoufa Moukoko ⏳Luka Romero ⏳The next #FIFA22 Squad Update should be interesting 👀

Moukoko is yet to arrive in FIFA 22, but the community expects him to be added quite soon to the game.

Will Youssoufa Moukoko be the best wonderkid in FIFA 22 Career Mode once he arrives?

The answer will not be a straight one as EA Sports is yet to reveal any confirmation. However, it is expected that Moukoko will be rated between 71-74.

This is all just predictions, so FIFA 22 players are advised to check both EA Sports outlets and Sportskeeda to get the confirmed news in the future.

CareerMode4U @CareerMode4U Youssoufa Moukoko will be in FIFA 22 for the first time!

What do you think his overall will be? Youssoufa Moukoko will be in FIFA 22 for the first time! What do you think his overall will be? https://t.co/G0dPf3uTm0

Moukoko will be a top wonderkid in FIFA 22 once he becomes available. His strength should be his pace, and that will bode well for the in-game meta as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will he be the best? With the likes of Pedri, Gavi, and company, that will only be a claim only a brave person can make. But there is no denying that if and when Moukoko becomes available in FIFA 22, players should look to sign him for their Career Mode sides.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Ravi Iyer