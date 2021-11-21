FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Emmanuel Petit Mid Icon card

FIFA 22 has dropped two Iconic player items as part of the SBC within the game on 20 November 2021. One features legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech, while the other revolves around iconic French footballer Emmanuel Petit.

Helmar Designs 🌷 @HelmarDesigns



🧩 Mid Petit SBC 🇨🇵

🧩 Mid Cech SBC 🇨🇿

🧩 Base Icon SBC



#FIFA22 🆕 Today's 6pm Content 6️⃣🧩 Mid Petit SBC 🇨🇵🧩 Mid Cech SBC 🇨🇿🧩 Base Icon SBC 🆕 Today's 6pm Content 6️⃣🧩 Mid Petit SBC 🇨🇵🧩 Mid Cech SBC 🇨🇿🧩 Base Icon SBC#FIFA22 https://t.co/GsOibwUgx1

Emmanuel Petit has had a legendary career laden with trophies, both for his clubs and the nation. He was a renowned figure in the Premier League during his Arsenal days. Petit was a highly versatile player and could fit into several defensive positions.

Emmanuel Petit's Mid Icon SBC features a CDM player item of the iconic footballer. The SBC is an excellent way for players to add an iconic player item to their Ultimate Team squad without running the risk of opening packs and wasting valuable FUT coins.

Emmanuel Petit Mid Icon SBC: Tasks, rewards, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the Emmanuel Petit Mid Icon SBC?

Emmanuel Petit Mid Icon SBC rewards FIFA 22 players with a mid-version of the Iconic player item upon its completion. It has nine separate tasks, so it is quite a costly one to do.

FIFA 22 players will have about a month to complete this SBC if they want to. To obtain Petit's player item, they must complete all nine tasks. Otherwise, the SBC will remain incomplete.

Emmanuel Petit Mid Icon SBC tasks

The requirements are as follows:

Born Legend

Minimum 11 Rare Players

Exactly Bronze Players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

1 x Two Rare Gold Players

Rising Star

Minimum 11 Rare Players

Exactly Silver Players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

1 x Two Rare Gold Players

The Golden Ponytail

Minimum 1 Arsenal player

Minimum 1 TOTW or Fut Champs Player

Minimum 82 Team Rating

Minimum 80 Team Chemistry

1 x Small Prime Mixed Players

The Blues

Minimum 1 Chelsea player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week players

Minimum 83 Team Rating

Minimum 75 Team Chemistry

1 x Small Gold Players

Blaugrana

·Minimum 1 FC Barcelona player

· Minimum 84 Team Rating

· Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

1 x Small Rare Mixed Players

League Legend

Minimum 1 Ligue 1 player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week players

Minimum 85 Team Rating

Minimum 65 Team Chemistry

1 x Small Rare Gold Players

League Finesse

· Minimum 1 Premier League player

· Minimum 86 Team Rating

· Minimum 60 Team Chemistry

1 x Rare Electrum Players

Les Blues

Minimum 1 France player

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

1 x Prime Gold Players

87-Rated Squad

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 45 Team Chemistry

1 x Mega Pack

The nine tasks Emmanuel Petit Mid Icon SBC will cost about 810000 coins to complete from scratch in FIFA 22.

Review of Emmanuel Petit Mid Icon SBC

There is no denying that Petit's mid-version 88-rated iconic CDM card is a base player item. However, it makes absolutely no sense to complete this SBC when the same player's tradeable item is available for cheaper on the market.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, with this SBC, there can be possible inflation in the market valuation of the said player item, and in that case, Petit's Mid Icon SBC becomes worthwhile in FIFA 22.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul