Why Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is not the best striker in FIFA 22

Cristiano Ronaldo is an astounding player item in FIFA 22, but he might not be the best striker in the game.

One of the GOATs of the modern game, Cristiano Ronaldo, has shown that age is only a number with his serial goal-scoring numbers for Manchester United. Despite his age, the Portugese is an extremely powerful player item in FIFA 22.

In FIFA 22, Ronaldo's player item is much coveted among gamers, especially in the Ultimate Team mode. He already has a Player of the Month card in the game, but for evaluation and comparison, Ronaldo's base player item has been considered.

Cristiano Ronaldo player item review for FIFA 22

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats

Ronaldo has great stats for a forward in FIFA 22 (Image via Youtube/Duttinho)

Cristiano Ronaldo's base player item is a phenomenal one. It is a 91 rated ST item that ticks on all the checkboxes. It has 87 pace that makes Ronaldo handle the FIFA 22 meta quite well.

His superb 88 Dribbling and 82 Passing further cement the player item's quality. The final piece of the jigsaw is his 93 Shooting.

Strengths

Ronaldo is as good a striker item players can find in FIFA 22, and the card has pace, which helps him thrive in the current meta. Along with that, he has great dribbling and weak foot ability to complement his skill set.

But Cristiano Ronaldo's greatest asset in FIFA 22 is his goal-scoring prowess.

Cristiano Ronaldo's base variant has 95 Positioning, 95 Finishing, 94 Shot Power, and 95 Jumping. He has one of the most complete sets of stats for any striker item in FIFA 22.

Weaknesses

As said before, Cristiano Ronaldo ticks all the boxes, but he is not without a few weaknesses. His 87 Pace could be a bit more, but then again, the man is not getting any younger.

Another area where Ronaldo's player item can be better is his physicality. 75 Physicality hardly does justice to his physical prowess.

Overall

So, given how good Cristiano Ronaldo is, why isn't he the best ST item in FIFA 22? It's only because of the very fact that there can only be one best, and in FIFA 22, the position belongs to Kylian Mbappe. However, Cristiano Ronaldo will be a close second among strikers, and he is a valuable player in FIFA 22.

