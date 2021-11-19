FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Players Moments Julian Draxler card

FIFA 22 has released another Players Moments SBC following Kevin-Prince Boateng a few weeks back, and the latest one features Germany and PSG star Julian Draxler.
Player Moments are unique cards for FIFA's 22 Ultimate Team that celebrate the highlights from the footballer's career in the past. Player Moments items, like all special items, have boosted stats, and EA Sports have made these cards available in FIFA 22 in the form of SBCs.
Julian Draxler's Players Moments item celebrates his extraordinary volley goal on a volley against Bordeaux during the 2017/18 season. The player item is also a tie-up with the ongoing Adidas Numbers Up promo as Draxler was wearing an Adidas Nemeziz that day.
Tasks, rewards, and review of Players Moments Julian Draxler card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Julian Draxler's Players Moment SBC is a set of three separate tasks. FIFA 22 players will have to submit three squads to complete the SBC.
Upon completion, they will earn a Players Moment item of Draxler. Players have about a week to complete the SBC.
Draxler Players Moments SBC tasks:
PSG
- PSG Players: Min 1
- TOTW Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Reward: One Small Gold Players Pack
Ligue 1
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack
Germany
- Germany Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Reward: One Mega Pack
Draxler's Players Moment will set FIFA 22 players back by about 265000 coins if they complete the SBC from scratch. However, one should have ample fodder by now, the use of which will certainly lower down the costs.
Julian Draxler Players Moments card review
Julian Draxler's Players Moments item is an 87 rated CAM card. The card, at first look, seems highly potent, and there is an excellent combination of 85 Pace and 88 Dribbling. The card can excel as a finisher with 85 Shooting and a creator with 86 Passing.
Judging on the cost of completion, Draxler's Players Moments item is in between being average and great. The player item is really good but should it cost that much? Kevin Prince Boateng, a former Players Moments SBC item, was a far better value for money.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Draxler can be done by those FIFA 22 players who are running Ligue 1 teams. But then again, Lucas Paqueta's POTM card can do a similar job at almost half the price once converted into CAM.