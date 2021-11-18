FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 9 (TOTW 9) cards revealed

FIFA 22 has revealed all the player items who are part of the Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9) release, and the latest one features breakout performers from the world of international football.
Although there was a halt in regular club football with the international matches, mainly the world Cup qualifiers, TOTW releases didn't stop. On such weekends, standout performances from different matches between different nations in the world are considered for evaluation.
Now that EA Sports has revealed the full set of releases at the scheduled time of 6 PM UK time let's look at all the available player items who have made it to FIFA 22 TOTW 9 and which cards stand out among them.
FIFA 22 TOTW 8: Full list of the footballers and their player items
Scott Twine LW 75
Nicuson Bancu LB 78
Piero Hincapie CB 78
Fashion Sakala ST 79
Gerson Gouaviea ST 79
Robin Lod CM 79
Matthew Ryan GK 81
Zambo Anguissa CM 81
Christopher Trimmel RB 81
Maxwel Cornet LW 81
Dominik Szoboszlai CF 81
Ondrej Duda CAM 81
Joakim Maehle LB 81
Stephan Eustaquio CM 81
Enis Bardhi CM 82
Xherdan Shaqiri CAM 82
Johnny Evans CB 83
Burak Yilmaz ST 84
Jonas Hofmann RM 84
Ismaila Sarr RW 84
Emiliano Martinez GK 86
Harry Kane ST 91
Kylian Mbappe ST 92
FIFA 22 TOTW 9 best players
1) Kylian Mbappe
Given that the Frenchman scored an incredible four goals and got one assist in a single match, Kylian Mbappe's inclusion is perhaps the most anticipated. Had he not been featured in the FIFA 22 TOTW 9 release, that would have rather surprised everyone.
There is no need for additional words about how good the player item is, especially in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
2) Harry Kane
The Englishman scored a perfect hat-trick against Albania to get over a pretty torrid start to his season for Tottenham. Aside from Mbappe, Kane's arrival was hotly anticipated, although it was to be seen if the two heavyweights would have featured simultaneously.
With the reveal of TOTW 9 in FIFA 22, we can certainly confirm that's the case.
3) Emiliano Martinez
Martinez has had an important role so far in Argentina's qualification drive and he features in TOTW 9 in FIFA 22 after a solid performance in Argentina's 1-0 win over rivals Uruguay in the weekend.
What are the TOTW cards?
Every week on Wednesday, FIFA 22 reveals a list of player items of footballers who achieve exceptional individual performances across football matches on a given weekend. Once these weekly releases are revealed, FIFA 22 players can obtain these cards from packs if their luck works.
TOTW cards are in-form player items that have boosted a set of stats over the same footballer's base player item. These player items also have very low odds of being received in packs, making these items more valuable in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.