FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 9 (TOTW 9) cards revealed

FIFA 22 has revealed all the player items who are part of the Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9) release, and the latest one features breakout performers from the world of international football.

Although there was a halt in regular club football with the international matches, mainly the world Cup qualifiers, TOTW releases didn't stop. On such weekends, standout performances from different matches between different nations in the world are considered for evaluation.

Now that EA Sports has revealed the full set of releases at the scheduled time of 6 PM UK time let's look at all the available player items who have made it to FIFA 22 TOTW 9 and which cards stand out among them.

FIFA 22 TOTW 8: Full list of the footballers and their player items

Scott Twine LW 75

Nicuson Bancu LB 78

Piero Hincapie CB 78

Fashion Sakala ST 79

Gerson Gouaviea ST 79

Robin Lod CM 79

Matthew Ryan GK 81

Zambo Anguissa CM 81

Christopher Trimmel RB 81

Maxwel Cornet LW 81

Dominik Szoboszlai CF 81

Ondrej Duda CAM 81

Joakim Maehle LB 81

Stephan Eustaquio CM 81

Enis Bardhi CM 82

Xherdan Shaqiri CAM 82

Johnny Evans CB 83

Burak Yilmaz ST 84

Jonas Hofmann RM 84

Ismaila Sarr RW 84

Emiliano Martinez GK 86

Harry Kane ST 91

Kylian Mbappe ST 92

FIFA 22 TOTW 9 best players

1) Kylian Mbappe

Given that the Frenchman scored an incredible four goals and got one assist in a single match, Kylian Mbappe's inclusion is perhaps the most anticipated. Had he not been featured in the FIFA 22 TOTW 9 release, that would have rather surprised everyone.

There is no need for additional words about how good the player item is, especially in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

2) Harry Kane

The Englishman scored a perfect hat-trick against Albania to get over a pretty torrid start to his season for Tottenham. Aside from Mbappe, Kane's arrival was hotly anticipated, although it was to be seen if the two heavyweights would have featured simultaneously.

With the reveal of TOTW 9 in FIFA 22, we can certainly confirm that's the case.

3) Emiliano Martinez

Martinez has had an important role so far in Argentina's qualification drive and he features in TOTW 9 in FIFA 22 after a solid performance in Argentina's 1-0 win over rivals Uruguay in the weekend.

What are the TOTW cards?

Every week on Wednesday, FIFA 22 reveals a list of player items of footballers who achieve exceptional individual performances across football matches on a given weekend. Once these weekly releases are revealed, FIFA 22 players can obtain these cards from packs if their luck works.

TOTW cards are in-form player items that have boosted a set of stats over the same footballer's base player item. These player items also have very low odds of being received in packs, making these items more valuable in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

