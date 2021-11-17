FIFA 22 community creates a hilarious petition for 'weekend ruiner' Kimpembe, asks him to be removed

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team requires player items that are solid and on whom players can have faith throughout the season, but there seems to be a problem when one player item becomes too good at it.

Presnel Kimpembe in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has sinned by being just too good. The French CB is extremely good in the current meta, even though his base player item is only rated 83!

But overalls are not everything, and FIFA 22's worldwide community seems to think along the line. Kimpembe's base gold card is one of the most sought-after player items, and while it is fun to play with him, it's not funny when you're on the receiving end. Some players, albeit out of just good humor, have gone one step further to show his unique way of expressing his frustration.

FIFA 22 player Danny Arrons creates a petition for Kimpembe's card to be removed from the game

"Ever since the release of FIFA 22, Kimpembe has ruined millions of people's weekends, especially on the game mode "FUT Champions" By removing him from the game, it will result in a positive environment for everyone who plays the game."

These are the exact words from the description of a certain petition on Change.org. FIFA 22 streamer Danny Aarons has started the petition, and he believes this is a way to make the game less frustrating for all.

It certainly seems that beloved Danny is not alone, as many FIFA 22 players have reciprocated his thoughts as well. The petition is already past 500 signatures despite not even completing an hour since creation.

👽🍃 #EndSARS @S3AN_LDN If Kimpembe played like how he does in fifa 22 psg would win absolutely everything If Kimpembe played like how he does in fifa 22 psg would win absolutely everything

Who would have ever imagined that being too good as a player item in FIFA 22 could be a bad thing as well? One user even mentioned that had Kimpembe played this well in real life, PSG would have won everything there is to be won (PSG aren't too far, though, are they?)

Presnel Kimpembe FIFA 22 card stats

Kimpembe is an 83 rated CB card in FIFA 22, and he is fast. With a Pace of 81, Kimpembe is even faster than some attackers in the game. When we add Defending of 83 and Physicality of 86, we get a player item that is surprisingly extremely pro-meta in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

It is no wonder why Kimpembe is the source of sorrow for so many people.

