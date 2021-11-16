Game Awards 2021: FIFA 22 nominated in the best sports/racing game category

The Game Awards nominations are being revealed, and every football lovers' favorite game, FIFA 22, has been nominated in the best game category belonging to the sports/racing game category.

The Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony honoring achievements in the video game industry. In 2021, The Game Awards will take place at Microsoft Arena in Los Angeles in December.

The Game Awards 2021 will not only celebrate the best titles of 2021 and honor the worthy winners, but it will also have several big reveals of upcoming games in 2022. The show will be streamed live worldwide, and fans from all over the world will be able to watch the stellar event.

FIFA 22 receives a nomination for best game in sports/racing games category at TGA 2021

FIFA 22 has been nominated to win the best game of the current year in the sports/racing games category. The category boasts some other heavyweights, and incidentally, FIFA 22 is the only sports game. All the other four nominations are racing games.

Full list of TGA nominations in the sports/racing games category

FIFA 22

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Why FIFA 22 should win the best game?

FIFA 22 is everyone's favorite football sim game and is now better than ever. The game's yearly iterations have always boasted about being the biggest database of licensed clubs and footballers available across any football/soccer-themed video game.

Additionally, FIFA 22 has achieved new strides with this year's launch as it has brought a new ground-breaking HyperMotion technology into the new generation of consoles. With this innovative technology, football matches in FIFA 22 will be more realistic than ever, with players able to control different aspects of the game as minutely as possible.

FIFA 22 also has over 4000 new animations that will add a sense of novelty for its passionate band of players. Aside from new technologies, FIFA 22 has evolved the Career Mode and Volta with never-before-seen degrees of customizations, and the incredibly competitive Ultimate Team grows bigger than ever.

There are some incredibly big titles along with FIFA 22 in the category. Forza Horizon 5 has been an incredible success since its release, and we expect it to provide intense competition. The awards will be declared on December 9 and will be based on jury decisions and public votes. If you want FIFA 22 to win and believe it deserves to win, vote for it on thegamesawards.com.

