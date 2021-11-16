Best custom tactics to use with Liverpool in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has hundreds of clubs from all over the world, but few teams have squads and players as good as Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has turned a largely underperforming Liverpool side into a true champion, and FIFA 22 players can enjoy many of the benefits gained from that transformation.

However, having a great squad with great player items is not enough in FIFA 22. Aside from individual skills, every team is meant to play with certain tactics. The same is true for Liverpool as well.

Best way to play with Liverpool in FIFA 22

Strengths and Weaknesses

There are way more things going for Liverpool in FIFA 22 than things not going.

Excellent Defense: From goalkeepers to CBs and WBs, Liverpool is completely covered.

World Class defensive midfielder: Every champion football side requires at least one champion CDM, and there are few better than Fabinho.

Excellent wide attackers: FIFA 22's best RW is arguably Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane isn't far behind. Both player items have what is required to excel in the FIFA 22 meta.

One place of weakness will be the forward options when FIFA 22 players play with Liverpool. Roberto Firmino is by no means a bad footballer, but he requires a certain playstyle that may not be too conducive in the meta.

Formation

This formation is a modification to the standard 4-3-3 holding position. The ST drops deeper in the role of a CF, while the two wingers play as two strikers.

Since their roles are strikers, there is no sacrifice on the stats part.

Liverpool formation (Image via FIFA 22)

This is similar to how Liverpool plays, as well. Firmino drops deeper while Salah and Mane are the two responsible for scoring goals.

Team selection

GK: Alison Becker

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

LB: Andy Robertson

LCB: Virgil Van Dijk

RCB: Joe Gomez

CDM: Fabinho

LCM: Thiago

RCM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

CF: Roberto Firmino

LW: Sadio Mane

RW: Mohamed Salah

Tactics

Defensive Style: Press After Possession Loss

Width: 40

Depth: 65

Buildup: Fast Build up

Chance creations: Forward runs

Width: 70

Players in the Box: 6

Corners and Free kicks: 3

Player Instructions

While most things can be kept at default, some modifications still need to be made. The two wing-backs should stay behind while attacking. Interceptions can be set to aggressive, but keep it balanced if players are steadily making errors.

Fabinho should be on cut-passing lanes duty, but gamers must stay back while attacking. Roberto Firmino should stay central, while considering the role of false 9.

