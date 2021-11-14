FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Alvaro Morata Flashback card

FIFA 22 has dropped another flashback card, and this one goes back to Serie A club Juventus as the player in question is Alvaro Morata.

Flashback cards are exclusively available in FIFA 22 as part of the Squad Building Challenges (SBC) rewards. Flashback cards are unique cards that revisit and celebrate a special season of the player's career. Morata's flashback season is associated with Numbers Up and celebrates his 2016/17 season performances.

Let's look at the tasks associated with unlocking the Alvaro Morata Flashback player item in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. FIFA 22 players shouldn't forget that just like all other Flashback items, this card is also available only upon completion of the SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Alvaro Morata Flashback card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the Alvaro Morata Flashback SBC?

Alvaro Morata Flashback SBC is a non-repeatable SBC and can only be completed once in FIFA 22. In addition, the SBC has only two tasks, but FIFA 22 players will have to complete both within the next six days to unlock the Flashback player item.

Tasks of the SBC

Past and Present

Real Madrid and Juventus Players: Min 1

TOTW Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

La Furia Roja

Spanish Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Without the use of any fodder, Alvaro Morata Flashback SBC will cost about 90000 coins to complete by FIFA 22 players.

Alvaro Morata Flashback card stats

Alvaro Morata's Flashback card looks great at first glance. The 87 rated ST card has a standout stat of 90 Pace that should help the item a top tier one in the current meta. The card also has healthy Shooting and Dribbling of 85 each and Physicals of 82.

Alvaro Morata Flashback card stats (Image via FIFA 22)

Alvaro Morata Flashback item is a good item to acquire in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The price of 90000 coins is not something unwarranted. While he has been the center of many jokes, Morata's special player item packs a punch.

FIFA 22 players who are running Serie A squads should get this SBC completed. Although the item has a better link to chemistry, Giovanni Simeone's POTM card is a good alternative to this card, but we will leave it to the player's discretion about which one to pursue.

