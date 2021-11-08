FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Riyad Mahrez Flashback card

FIFA 22 has dropped another flashback card, and this one follows the last release of N'Golo Kante by introducing another player from the same league - Riyad Mahrez.

Flashback cards are special cards that revisit and celebrate a special season of the player's career. So far, these cards have been specially available in FIFA 22 as part of the Squad Building Challenges (SBC) rewards.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade Mahrez SBC is out now 😍😍 Mahrez SBC is out now 😍😍 https://t.co/OOxbr4TyKm

Like the previous Flashback SBC, Mahrez's SBC also reflects on his great performance for Leicester. Mahrez was a pivotal figure when Leicester defied all odds to win the EPL title in the 2015-16 season.

Here's a look into the finer details of the Riyad Mahrez Flashback SBC in FIFA 22.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Riyad Mahrez Flashback card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the Riyad Mahrez Flashback SBC?

Riyad Mahrez Flashback SBC is a non-repeatable SBC and can only be completed once in FIFA 22. FIFA 22 players have to complete all five tasks that are part of the SBC, and players have about a week to complete the SBC.

Tasks of the SBC:

Gold Squad

Min. Gold Players

Min. Team Chemistry: 30

Rare Gold Squad

Min. Gold Players

Min. 11 Players: Rare

Min. Team Chemistry: 30

Past and Present

Min. 1 Player from Leicester or Man C.

Min. Team Rating: 82

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

Min. Team Chemistry: 70

Premier League

Min. 1 Player from Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 86

Min. Team Chemistry: 65

Still, in its very early hours, it will require between 150000-160000 coins for a FIFA 22 player to complete the Riyad Mahrez Flashback SBC from scratch. Actual costs will naturally come down depending on the use of existing fodder.

Riyad Mahrez Flashback card stats

While the base edition of Riyad Mahrez in FIFA 22 is highly recommended, the Flashback card is even better. Its well-rounded stats make the player item ideal for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta.

Mahrez Flashback card stats (Image via FUTBIN)

Mahrez's Flashback item has 88 Pace and 88 Dribbling, which makes him highly potent. He also has 4* weak foot and 5* skill moves, making him even more powerful. 83 Passing and 82 Shooting are also great stats to go with such a wonderful wing-based player item.

Overall, Riyad Mahrez Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 features another excellent player item for those who can afford it. It's on the more expensive side, so even if any player should get the item, they will not be able to do so without enough coins. But it's a must-do for those looking for a high overall wing card for their PL-based FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

