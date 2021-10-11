5 players with better weak foot than Robert Lewandowski in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 creates an added advantage for gamers: players who have great weak feet.

Every player has a weak foot rated between 1 and 5 in FIFA 22. Someone with a 5/5 weak foot rating means their secondary foot's ability is as strong as their natural one. Such players have great leverage whenever they do something with the ball in the game.

Like real life, Robert Lewandowski is a player with amazing stats in FIFA 22. The Bayern Munich forward is the frontrunner to win the Ballon d'Or award and has broken numerous records and won many team and individual honors. He lacks a bit of pace in the title but makes up for it with his precise finishing with both feet and head.

Lewandowski has a weak foot rating of 4/5 in FIFA 22, but there are players with a perfect 5/5 weak foot rating.

FIFA 22: Robert Lewandowski may have to settle for a top ten spot on this list

5) Toni Kroos

OVR: 88

Position: CM

Skill Moves: 3*

Weak Foot: 5/5 - Left

Toni Kroos has been a constant for Real Madrid (Image via Getty)

The German is one of the best midfielders globally and one of the highest-rated in FIFA 22. He has exceptional passing and shooting and has equal ability in both feet. Kroos has also won multiple honors for both club and country.

4) Harry Kane

OVR: 90

Position: ST

Skill moves 3*

Weak Foot: 5/5 - Left

The England captain has arguably been the best forward in the Premier League over the last five years. He is a bit sluggish, like Lewandowski, in FIFA 22 but makes up for it with his other abilities. So much so that users can shoot in-game with Kane and not worry about which foot is being used.

3) Son Heung Min

OVR: 89

Position: LM

Skill Moves: 4*

Weak Foot: 5/5 - left

The South Korean winger has everything to make him a great card in FIFA 22. On top of all that, he has got a 5/5 weak foot that reflects his abilities. He is the best LM card (base card) available in the Premier League.

2) Kevin De Bruyne

OVR: 91

Position: CM

Skill Moves: 4

Weak Foot: 5/5 - left

Kevin de Bruyne can be considered Mr Manchester City (Image via Getty)

The Belgian is the highest rated-midfielder in FIFA 22. He has everything that makes him a dream central midfielder for anyone. KDB's ambidextrousness with his feet makes him a total asset that players dream of.

1) Neymar

OVR: 91

Position: LW

Skill Moves: 5*

Weak Foot: 5/5 - left

Neymar has a rating befitting his talents (Image via Getty)

The Brazilian wizard has one of the best skillsets among current footballers. A weak foot of 5/5 combined with pace and trickery means he has become a nightmare to deal with and is one of the most sought-after players in FIFA 22.

Edited by Ravi Iyer