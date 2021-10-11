5 players with better passing than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has once again built its gameplay around accurate and swift passes to make the game realistic.

Dribbling retains its importance in FIFA 22, but an opponent can easily intercept and disrupt a gamer's plans if they don't have good passers of the ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best cards available to players. Pace, finish, aerial ability, and passing, the man has got it all.

But in FIFA 22, passing is not Ronaldo's greatest asset. He has an average passing stat of 79 that, compared to his other stats, looks shallow.

But users have got solid alternatives when it comes to outfield players with great passing stats.

FIFA 22: These players can help gamers find their intended targets better than Cristiano Ronaldo

5) Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been terrific for Manchester United (Image via Getty)

With a passing stat of 89, Ronaldo's Manchester United and Portugal teammate features on the top five list of passers in FIFA 22. Since his transfer, Fernandes has been pivotal for United and is well known for his pinpoint crosses, and accurate long and short ground passes.

4) Dani Parejo

Parejo has been a La Liga stalwart for years (Image via Getty)

The man from Spain was pivotal in Villareal's Europa League triumph. Parejo has a passing stat of 90 in FIFA 22, the same as in FIFA 21. He is a wonderful passer and is renowned for how he sees gaps and supplies threatening balls to attackers.

3) Toni Kroos

Kroos is a world class midfielder (Image via Getty)

The German midfielder has a passing stat of 91 in FIFA 22 and has been regarded as one of the world's best midfielders for almost a decade. Kroos has won multiple honors for club and country and has a phenomenal vision and passing ability.

2) Lionel Messi

The magician (Image via Getty)

The little magician from Argentina is arguably the greatest player of this generation.

With a passing stat of 91, there can even be room for debate about whether Messi should have got a better pass rating in FIFA 22. Nevertheless, he is a wonderful and visionary passer, among the other things that he excels in.

1) Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian wizard is arguably the best midfielder on the planet (Image via Getty)

Kevin De Bruyne, the highest-rated midfielder in FIFA 22, has a passing stat of 93, also the highest in-game. The Belgium and Manchester City midfielder is claimed by many to be the best in his position at the moment.

He is known for his visionary passes, long shots, and deadly crosses. With him, players can be assured of landing the ball exactly where they want.

