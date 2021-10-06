FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 3 (TOTW) cards revealed

FIFA 22 Team of the Week cards for Week 3 are out as EA Sports have revealed this week's contenders.
These players have had great real-world performances in the past week, reflecting on their FIFA 22 TOTW cards. TOTW cards are in-form cards that have boosted stats in many/all areas over the respective players' base cards. Some even have different positions, allowing players to use them more suitably in the FIFA 22 ultimate team.
The TOTW 3 cards will be available in all packs of FIFA 22 starting October 6. After that, they will be available for a week till TOTW 4 cards are released. Here's the complete set of players, along with their positions and overall. The order for the cards is based on ascending order on their overalls.
FIFA 22: Team of the Week 3 card reveals
Assan Ceesay ST 71
Brian White ST 75
Lee Evans CDM 76
Arthur Theate CB 77
Ercan Kara ST 79
Wendell LB 81
Christian Fassnacht RM 81
Arnaut Danjuma LM 81
Amir Rrhamani CB 81
Philip Lienhart CB 81
Sandro Tonali CDM 81
Breel Embolo ST 81
Alban Lafont GK 82
Aurelien Tchouameni CM 82
Andres Iniesta CAM 83
Jonathan David ST 84
Manuel Locatelli CDM 84
Kevin Trapp GK 84
Anderson Talisca CF 84
Cesar Azpilicueta RWB 85
Phil Foden LW 86
Luis Suarez ST 89
Heung-Min Son LM 90
Here's how the squad will line up in their original positions. Overall, the release has players who were more or less expected to be in TOTW 3 in FIFA 22.
Top 3 FIFA TOTW3 cards
3) Phil Foden
Phil Foden's LW card with an 86 OVR is very well-rounded. With 4* dribbling and a left-footed LW card combined with great stats, he will be an excellent addition, especially for those constructing PL-based XI.
2) Luis Suarez
El Pistollero got an 89 OVR ST card to show for his excellent performances last week. The card lacks pace but has great ball control and finishing stats to make him useful. He can be a quality addition in a 2-ST formation.
1) Heung Min Son
The highest OVR card for FIFA 22 TOTW3 goes to the South Korean wing wizard. His stats are already perfect for that of a wide midfielder. To top it all, he has 4* skill moves and a 5/5 weak foot that makes him ambidextrous feet-wise.