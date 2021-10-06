FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 3 (TOTW) cards revealed

FIFA 22 Team of the Week cards for Week 3 are out as EA Sports have revealed this week's contenders.

These players have had great real-world performances in the past week, reflecting on their FIFA 22 TOTW cards. TOTW cards are in-form cards that have boosted stats in many/all areas over the respective players' base cards. Some even have different positions, allowing players to use them more suitably in the FIFA 22 ultimate team.

The TOTW 3 cards will be available in all packs of FIFA 22 starting October 6. After that, they will be available for a week till TOTW 4 cards are released. Here's the complete set of players, along with their positions and overall. The order for the cards is based on ascending order on their overalls.

FIFA 22: Team of the Week 3 card reveals

Assan Ceesay ST 71

Brian White ST 75

Lee Evans CDM 76

Arthur Theate CB 77

Ercan Kara ST 79

Wendell LB 81

Christian Fassnacht RM 81

Arnaut Danjuma LM 81

Amir Rrhamani CB 81

Philip Lienhart CB 81

Sandro Tonali CDM 81

Breel Embolo ST 81

Alban Lafont GK 82

Aurelien Tchouameni CM 82

Andres Iniesta CAM 83

Jonathan David ST 84

Manuel Locatelli CDM 84

Kevin Trapp GK 84

Anderson Talisca CF 84

Cesar Azpilicueta RWB 85

Phil Foden LW 86

Luis Suarez ST 89

Heung-Min Son LM 90

Here's how the squad will line up in their original positions. Overall, the release has players who were more or less expected to be in TOTW 3 in FIFA 22.

TOTW3 lineup (Image via FUTBIN)

Top 3 FIFA TOTW3 cards

3) Phil Foden

Foden's TOTW3 card stats. (Image via FIFplay)

Phil Foden's LW card with an 86 OVR is very well-rounded. With 4* dribbling and a left-footed LW card combined with great stats, he will be an excellent addition, especially for those constructing PL-based XI.

2) Luis Suarez

Suarez's TOTW3 card stats. (Image via FIFplay)

El Pistollero got an 89 OVR ST card to show for his excellent performances last week. The card lacks pace but has great ball control and finishing stats to make him useful. He can be a quality addition in a 2-ST formation.

1) Heung Min Son

Son's TOTW3 card stats. (Image via FIFplay)

The highest OVR card for FIFA 22 TOTW3 goes to the South Korean wing wizard. His stats are already perfect for that of a wide midfielder. To top it all, he has 4* skill moves and a 5/5 weak foot that makes him ambidextrous feet-wise.

