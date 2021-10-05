Full list of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Division Rivals rewards (October 1 to 7)

FIFA 22 has been released, which means the Division Rivals mode is already up and running.

In FIFA 22, Division Rivals is one of the most popular modes in Ultimate Team. Players can take each other on and battle it out with their constructed teams.

However, unlike squad battles, where gamers play against opposing teams controlled by AI, Division Rivals has human opponents.

EA Sports has made different changes to the rewards system in the FIFA 22 Division Rivals mode. Weekly rewards, rewards upgrades, and milestone rewards are the three types of rewards available.

FIFA 22: Weekly rewards for Division Rivals mode

There are two primary forms of weekly rewards handed out to players in FIFA 22 Division Rivals mode. There are milestone rewards as well, which are one-time rewards based on specific objectives.

All rewards are given out on Thursdays at 8 am BST (12.30 pm IST).

Conditions for weekly rewards

Weekly rewards: Reach a particular division and rank and win three matches that week.

Every player starts from Division 10 as FIFA 22 was launched worldwide on October 1. For example, qualifying for Rank II of Division 10 requires three wins. Each win gives them +1, each loss hands -1, and draws count for 0.

FIFA 22 Division Rivals is an exciting mode as users go head to head. It's often a matter of pride and swagger as they try to outplay their opponents with their teams. Not to forget, this mode is rewarding as well.

But it is important to know what changes EA Sports has made in the rewards for FIFA 22 Division Rivals in the first season. Having a clear measurement of the task on hand with the attached prizes can help players plan better.

Rewards include player packs, FUT champion points, and coins based on the player's weekly status. So here is the complete list of all the rewards and reward upgrades, separate rank and division-wise.

Division 10

Rank I

Option 1 1 x Small Mixed Players Pack 50 x FUT Champs Points 250 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable) 50 x FUT Champs Points 250 x Coins Rank II

Option 1 1 x Small Mixed Players Pack 50 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 2 x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable) 50 x FUT Champs Points

Division 9

Rank I

Option 1 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 60 x FUT Champs Points 750 x Coins Option 2 2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 60 x FUT Champs Points 750 x Coins Option 3 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 1 x Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 60 x FUT Champs Points 500 x Coins Rank II

Option 1 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 60 x FUT Champs Points 500 x Coins Option 2 2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 60 x FUT Champs Points 500 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 1 x Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 60 x FUT Champs Points

Division 8

Rank I

Option 1 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 80 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 80 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 80 x FUT Champs Points 750 x Coins Rank II

Option 1 1 x Small Prime Gold Players 80 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable) 80 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 80 x FUT Champs Points Rank III

Option 1 1 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable) 80 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable) 80 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Option 3 2 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 80 x FUT Champs Points

Division 7

Rank I

Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 100 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 100 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 2 x Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 100 x FUT Champs Points Rank II

Option 1 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 100 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 100 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 100 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Rank III Option 1 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 100 x FUT Champs Points 1,200 x Coins Option 2 2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 100 x FUT Champs Points 1,200 x Coins Option 3 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 100 x FUT Champs Points 250 x Coins

Division 6

Rank I

Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 150 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 150 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 150 x FUT Champs Points 500 x Coins Rank II

Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 150 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 150 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 150 x FUT Champs Points Rank III

Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 150 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 150 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 150 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins

Division 5

Rank I

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 200 x FUT Champs Points Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 200 x FUT Champs Points Option 3

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 200 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Rank II

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 200 x FUT Champs Points 3,500 x Coins Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 200 x FUT Champs Points 3,500 x Coins Option 3

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 200 x FUT Champs Points 750 x Coins Rank III

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 200 x FUT Champs Points 3,000 x Coins Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 200 x FUT Champs Points 3,000 x Coins Option 3

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 200 x FUT Champs Points

Division 4

Rank I

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Small Rare Electrum Players Pack 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 2

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 3

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 400 x FUT Champs Points Rank II

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 3

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 400 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Rank III

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 3

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Gold Players 400 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins

Division 3

Rank I

Option 1

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack 1 x Gold Players Pack 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 2

2 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 3

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 500 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Bronze Pack (Untradeable) Rank II

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Small Prime Gold Players 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 3

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 500 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Rank III

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Premium Mixed Players Pack 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 3

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 500 x FUT Champs Points 500 x Coins

Division 2

Rank I

Option 1

1 x Prime Gold Players Pack 600 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Option 2

2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 600 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Option 3

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Gold Players 600 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Rank II



Option 1

1 x Prime Gold Players Pack 600 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Option 2

2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 600 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Option 3

1 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable) 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack 500 x Coins 600 x FUT Champs Points Rank III

Option 1

1 x Prime Gold Players Pack 600 x FUT Champs Points Option 2

2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 600 x FUT Champs Points Option 3

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Gold Players 600 x FUT Champs Points

Division 1

Rank I

Option 1 1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players 750 X FUT Champs Points 500 Coins Option 2

2 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable) 750 X FUT Champs Points 500 Coins Option 3

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable) 1 X Prime Electrum Players Pack 750 X FUT Champs Points 500 Coins Rank II

Option 1 1 X Rare Players Pack 750 X FUT Champs Points Option 2 1 X Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 X Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 750 X FUT Champs Points 1000 Coins

Option 3

1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable) 1 X Prime Electrum Players Pack 750 x FUT Champs Points Rank III

Option 1

1 X Prime Gold Players Pack 750 X FUT Champs Points 1500 Coins Option 2 2 X Prime Gold Players Pack 750 X FUT Champs Points 1500 Coins Option 3

1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable) 1 X Small Prime Gold Players Pack 750 X FUT Champs Points 1500 Coins

Elite Division

Rank I

Option 1

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack 1,000 x FUT Champs Points 3,000 x Coins Option 2

2 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1,000 x FUT Champs Points 3,000 x Coins Option 3

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1,000 x FUT Champs Points 3,000 x Coins

There are reward upgrades available, but to achieve those, players must win seven matches in place of 3. Rewards upgrades have better rewards to make up for the extra grind put in.

But in case someone has a time commitment or other issues, three wins are all it takes to qualify for the weekly rewards in the FIFA 22 Division Rivals mode.

