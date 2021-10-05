Full list of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Division Rivals rewards (October 1 to 7)

FIFA 22 has been released, which means the Division Rivals mode is already up and running.
In FIFA 22, Division Rivals is one of the most popular modes in Ultimate Team. Players can take each other on and battle it out with their constructed teams.
However, unlike squad battles, where gamers play against opposing teams controlled by AI, Division Rivals has human opponents.
EA Sports has made different changes to the rewards system in the FIFA 22 Division Rivals mode. Weekly rewards, rewards upgrades, and milestone rewards are the three types of rewards available.
FIFA 22: Weekly rewards for Division Rivals mode
There are two primary forms of weekly rewards handed out to players in FIFA 22 Division Rivals mode. There are milestone rewards as well, which are one-time rewards based on specific objectives.
All rewards are given out on Thursdays at 8 am BST (12.30 pm IST).
Conditions for weekly rewards
Weekly rewards: Reach a particular division and rank and win three matches that week.
Every player starts from Division 10 as FIFA 22 was launched worldwide on October 1. For example, qualifying for Rank II of Division 10 requires three wins. Each win gives them +1, each loss hands -1, and draws count for 0.
FIFA 22 Division Rivals is an exciting mode as users go head to head. It's often a matter of pride and swagger as they try to outplay their opponents with their teams. Not to forget, this mode is rewarding as well.
But it is important to know what changes EA Sports has made in the rewards for FIFA 22 Division Rivals in the first season. Having a clear measurement of the task on hand with the attached prizes can help players plan better.
Rewards include player packs, FUT champion points, and coins based on the player's weekly status. So here is the complete list of all the rewards and reward upgrades, separate rank and division-wise.
Division 10
Rank I
Option 1
1 x Small Mixed Players Pack
50 x FUT Champs Points
250 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
50 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)
50 x FUT Champs Points
250 x Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Small Mixed Players Pack
50 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
50 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
2 x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)
50 x FUT Champs Points
Division 9
Rank I
Option 1
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
60 x FUT Champs Points
750 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
60 x FUT Champs Points
750 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
1 x Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
60 x FUT Champs Points
500 x Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
60 x FUT Champs Points
500 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
60 x FUT Champs Points
500 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
1 x Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
60 x FUT Champs Points
Division 8
Rank I
Option 1
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
80 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
80 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
80 x FUT Champs Points
750 x Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Small Prime Gold Players
80 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable)
80 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
80 x FUT Champs Points
Rank III
Option 1
1 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable)
80 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable)
80 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Option 3
2 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
80 x FUT Champs Points
Division 7
Rank I
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
100 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
100 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
2 x Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
100 x FUT Champs Points
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
100 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
100 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
100 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Rank III
Option 1
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
100 x FUT Champs Points
1,200 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
100 x FUT Champs Points
1,200 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
100 x FUT Champs Points
250 x Coins
Division 6
Rank I
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
150 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
150 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
150 x FUT Champs Points
500 x Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
150 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
150 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
150 x FUT Champs Points
Rank III
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
150 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
150 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
150 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Division 5
Rank I
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
200 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
200 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
200 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
200 x FUT Champs Points
3,500 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
200 x FUT Champs Points
3,500 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
200 x FUT Champs Points
750 x Coins
Rank III
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
200 x FUT Champs Points
3,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
200 x FUT Champs Points
3,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
200 x FUT Champs Points
Division 4
Rank I
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
1 x Small Rare Electrum Players Pack
400 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
400 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
400 x FUT Champs Points
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
400 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
400 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
400 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Rank III
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
400 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
400 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Prime Gold Players
400 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Division 3
Rank I
Option 1
1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack
1 x Gold Players Pack
500 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
500 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
500 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Bronze Pack (Untradeable)
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
1 x Small Prime Gold Players
500 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
500 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
500 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Rank III
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
1 x Premium Mixed Players Pack
500 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
500 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
500 x FUT Champs Points
500 x Coins
Division 2
Rank I
Option 1
1 x Prime Gold Players Pack
600 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
600 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Prime Gold Players
600 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Prime Gold Players Pack
600 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
600 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable)
1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
500 x Coins
600 x FUT Champs Points
Rank III
Option 1
1 x Prime Gold Players Pack
600 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
600 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Prime Gold Players
600 x FUT Champs Points
Division 1
Rank I
Option 1
1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players
750 X FUT Champs Points
500 Coins
Option 2
2 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable)
750 X FUT Champs Points
500 Coins
Option 3
1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable)
1 X Prime Electrum Players Pack
750 X FUT Champs Points
500 Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 X Rare Players Pack
750 X FUT Champs Points
Option 2
1 X Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 X Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
750 X FUT Champs Points
1000 Coins
Option 3
1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable)
1 X Prime Electrum Players Pack
750 x FUT Champs Points
Rank III
Option 1
1 X Prime Gold Players Pack
750 X FUT Champs Points
1500 Coins
Option 2
2 X Prime Gold Players Pack
750 X FUT Champs Points
1500 Coins
Option 3
1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable)
1 X Small Prime Gold Players Pack
750 X FUT Champs Points
1500 Coins
Elite Division
Rank I
Option 1
1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
1,000 x FUT Champs Points
3,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1,000 x FUT Champs Points
3,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
1,000 x FUT Champs Points
3,000 x Coins
There are reward upgrades available, but to achieve those, players must win seven matches in place of 3. Rewards upgrades have better rewards to make up for the extra grind put in.