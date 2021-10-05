×
Full list of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Division Rivals rewards (October 1 to 7)

FIFA 22 Division Rivals Season 1 has started (Image via EA Sports)
FIFA 22 Division Rivals Season 1 has started (Image via EA Sports)
Arka Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Oct 05, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Feature

FIFA 22 has been released, which means the Division Rivals mode is already up and running.

In FIFA 22, Division Rivals is one of the most popular modes in Ultimate Team. Players can take each other on and battle it out with their constructed teams.

However, unlike squad battles, where gamers play against opposing teams controlled by AI, Division Rivals has human opponents.

EA Sports has made different changes to the rewards system in the FIFA 22 Division Rivals mode. Weekly rewards, rewards upgrades, and milestone rewards are the three types of rewards available.

FIFA 22: Weekly rewards for Division Rivals mode

There are two primary forms of weekly rewards handed out to players in FIFA 22 Division Rivals mode. There are milestone rewards as well, which are one-time rewards based on specific objectives.

All rewards are given out on Thursdays at 8 am BST (12.30 pm IST).

Conditions for weekly rewards

Weekly rewards: Reach a particular division and rank and win three matches that week.

Every player starts from Division 10 as FIFA 22 was launched worldwide on October 1. For example, qualifying for Rank II of Division 10 requires three wins. Each win gives them +1, each loss hands -1, and draws count for 0.

FIFA 22 Division Rivals is an exciting mode as users go head to head. It's often a matter of pride and swagger as they try to outplay their opponents with their teams. Not to forget, this mode is rewarding as well.

But it is important to know what changes EA Sports has made in the rewards for FIFA 22 Division Rivals in the first season. Having a clear measurement of the task on hand with the attached prizes can help players plan better.

Rewards include player packs, FUT champion points, and coins based on the player's weekly status. So here is the complete list of all the rewards and reward upgrades, separate rank and division-wise.

Division 10

Rank I
Option 1
1 x Small Mixed Players Pack
50 x FUT Champs Points
250 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
50 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)
50 x FUT Champs Points
250 x Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Small Mixed Players Pack
50 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
50 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
2 x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)
50 x FUT Champs Points

Division 9

Rank I
Option 1
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
60 x FUT Champs Points
750 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
60 x FUT Champs Points
750 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
1 x Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
60 x FUT Champs Points
500 x Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
60 x FUT Champs Points
500 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
60 x FUT Champs Points
500 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
1 x Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
60 x FUT Champs Points

Division 8

Rank I
Option 1
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
80 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
80 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
80 x FUT Champs Points
750 x Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Small Prime Gold Players
80 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable)
80 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
80 x FUT Champs Points
Rank III
Option 1
1 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable)
80 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable)
80 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Option 3
2 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
80 x FUT Champs Points

Division 7

Rank I
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
100 x FUT Champs Points
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
100 x FUT Champs Points
Option 3
2 x Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
100 x FUT Champs Points
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
100 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
100 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
100 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Rank III
Option 1
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
100 x FUT Champs Points
1,200 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
100 x FUT Champs Points
1,200 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
100 x FUT Champs Points
250 x Coins

Division 6

Rank I
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
150 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
150 x FUT Champs Points
2,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
150 x FUT Champs Points
500 x Coins
Rank II
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
150 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
150 x FUT Champs Points
1,500 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack
150 x FUT Champs Points
Rank III
Option 1
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
150 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Option 2
2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)
150 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins
Option 3
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)
150 x FUT Champs Points
1,000 x Coins

Division 5

Rank I

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

200 x FUT Champs Points

Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

200 x FUT Champs Points

Option 3

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

200 x FUT Champs Points

1,500 x Coins

Rank II

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

200 x FUT Champs Points

3,500 x Coins

Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

200 x FUT Champs Points

3,500 x Coins

Option 3

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

200 x FUT Champs Points

750 x Coins

Rank III

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

200 x FUT Champs Points

3,000 x Coins

Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

200 x FUT Champs Points

3,000 x Coins

Option 3

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

200 x FUT Champs Points

Division 4

Rank I

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1 x Small Rare Electrum Players Pack

400 x FUT Champs Points

Option 2

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

400 x FUT Champs Points

Option 3

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack

400 x FUT Champs Points

Rank II

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack

400 x FUT Champs Points

Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

400 x FUT Champs Points

Option 3

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

400 x FUT Champs Points

1,000 x Coins

Rank III

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack

400 x FUT Champs Points

Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

400 x FUT Champs Points

Option 3

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Small Prime Gold Players

400 x FUT Champs Points

1,000 x Coins

Division 3

Rank I

Option 1

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack

1 x Gold Players Pack

500 x FUT Champs Points

Option 2

2 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 x FUT Champs Points

Option 3

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack

500 x FUT Champs Points

2,000 x Bronze Pack (Untradeable)

Rank II

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1 x Small Prime Gold Players

500 x FUT Champs Points

Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 x FUT Champs Points

Option 3

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack

500 x FUT Champs Points

1,000 x Coins

Rank III

Option 1

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1 x Premium Mixed Players Pack

500 x FUT Champs Points

Option 2

2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 x FUT Champs Points

Option 3

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack

500 x FUT Champs Points

500 x Coins

Division 2

Rank I

Option 1

1 x Prime Gold Players Pack

600 x FUT Champs Points

1,500 x Coins

Option 2

2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

600 x FUT Champs Points

1,000 x Coins

Option 3

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Small Prime Gold Players

600 x FUT Champs Points

1,500 x Coins

Rank II

Option 1

1 x Prime Gold Players Pack

600 x FUT Champs Points

1,000 x Coins

Option 2

2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

600 x FUT Champs Points

1,000 x Coins

Option 3

1 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable)

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

500 x Coins

600 x FUT Champs Points

Rank III

Option 1

1 x Prime Gold Players Pack

600 x FUT Champs Points

Option 2

2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

600 x FUT Champs Points

Option 3

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Small Prime Gold Players

600 x FUT Champs Points

Division 1

Rank I

Option 1

1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players

750 X FUT Champs Points

500 Coins

Option 2

2 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable)

750 X FUT Champs Points

500 Coins

Option 3

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable)

1 X Prime Electrum Players Pack

750 X FUT Champs Points

500 Coins

Rank II

Option 1

1 X Rare Players Pack

750 X FUT Champs Points

Option 2

1 X Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 X Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

750 X FUT Champs Points

1000 Coins


Option 3


1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable)

1 X Prime Electrum Players Pack

750 x FUT Champs Points

Rank III

Option 1


1 X Prime Gold Players Pack

750 X FUT Champs Points

1500 Coins

Option 2

 

2 X Prime Gold Players Pack

750 X FUT Champs Points

1500 Coins

Option 3


 1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable)

1 X Small Prime Gold Players Pack

750 X FUT Champs Points

1500 Coins

 

Elite Division

Rank I

Option 1

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

1,000 x FUT Champs Points

3,000 x Coins

Option 2

2 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1,000 x FUT Champs Points

3,000 x Coins

Option 3

1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1,000 x FUT Champs Points

3,000 x Coins

There are reward upgrades available, but to achieve those, players must win seven matches in place of 3. Rewards upgrades have better rewards to make up for the extra grind put in.

But in case someone has a time commitment or other issues, three wins are all it takes to qualify for the weekly rewards in the FIFA 22 Division Rivals mode.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
