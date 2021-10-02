Top 5 FIFA 22 Ones to Watch cards (Team 1)

EA Sports released FIFA 22 worldwide on October 1 and has also announced the Ones to Watch (OTW) cards for Team 1.

For FIFA 22, OTW cards are a great way to start someone's squad building in FIFA Ultimate Team mode. OTW player items receive upgrades when they get performance-based in-form cards in the game. EA Sports hasn't revealed the entire list of OTW cards but revealed the Team 1 cards on its official Instagram account.

OTW team 1 cards are set to release on October 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM BST or 10:30 PM India time. Players who purchased the ultimate edition of FIFA 22 will receive one OTW player item. This will add a strong option to the player's team but the player items that will be received will not be tradeable.

FIFA 22: Top 5 Ones to Watch (Team 1)

Here is the list of the Top 5 Ones to Watch players for Team 1.

5) David Alaba (OVR 84)

Alaba has started his life at Madrid well (Images via Getty)

Club: Real Madrid

Position: CB

The versatile defender ended a long tenure at Bayern Munich when he signed as a free agent for Real Madrid. Alaba's OTW card in FIFA 22 has decent pace for a centre-back and well-rounded defensive abilities. As a bonus, his crossing and free kick are both above 80 which makes him excellent for corners and free-kicks.

4) Jack Grealish (OVR 84)

Grealish has had a busy start (Images via Getty)

Club: Manchester City

Position: RW

FIFA 22 will see the most expensive British footballer ply his trade in the blue of Manchester. We are awaiting a complete set of stats for him. In real life, Grealish is a highly skillful player. He has an excellent dribbling stat of 88 which will make him a good pick for FUT players.

3) Achraf Hakimi (OVR 85)

Hakimi will be looking to add to his trophies at PSG (Images via Getty)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Position: RB

The Moroccan right-back, after winning the scudetto with Inter, will now feature in the star-studded PSG lineup. In FIFA 22, Hakimi's OTW card has everything to do with making him a lethal offensive option as a wing-back. He has astronomical pace, expert ball control, and crossing. His defensive stats are typically like any other attack-minded fullback

2) Raphael Varane (OVR 86)

Manchester United will hope for some of Varane's trophy luck (Images via Getty)

Club: Manchester United

Position: CB

The French World Cup winner fulfilled his boyhood of wishing to play for the Red Devils. The man who has won everything there is to win at Real, has an exciting option for players in the form of his OTW card in FIFA 22. Full stats are not out yet but 82 pace, 82 physical, and 87 defense make him an ideal candidate to marshall defenses in FUT.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 91)

MCR7 has hit the ground running (Images via Getty)

Club: Manchester United

Position: ST

The prodigal son has returned to Old Trafford. Cristiano's OTW card for FIFA 22 is as good as it gets. His card has excellent pace, predatory shooting and finishing stats, and is lethal in the air. He is also almost two-footed and has great dribbling stats. Cristiano Ronaldo's OTW card is an ideal addition to anyone's FUT squad.

