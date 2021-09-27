FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition rewards, features and more 

FIFA 22 has already been announced, and the game is set to hit stores worldwide on October 1 this year.

Players are open to pre-ordering the game from the EA Sports store and will be available on hand once it is officially released next month. If a player has an EA Play Pro account, they will get FIFA 22 on September 27 and will be facilitated with 10 hours of gameplay.

Users with the FIFA 22 Ultimate edition will be able to start with their first kick on the digital ball on September 27. For others, the game will be available from October 1.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition and its bonus rewards

(Image via EA Sports FIFA 22)

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition is now available for players to buy from the EA store. It was released at 8.30 PM IST on September 26 in India. Users with Ultimate Edition pre-orders are gifted with bonuses, FIFA Points, Loan Items, and loads of FUT bonuses. But fans think the best reason to pre-order the Ultimate Edition is to gain early access to FIFA 22.

Players who have pre-ordered FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition will receive the following:

Kylian Mbappe Loan item

Team of the Week 1 Player item

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

4600 FIFA Points

Ones to Watch Player Item

Four Days Early Access

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

FUT Heroes Player Item

Dual Entitlement – Free Xbox Series X/PS5 upgrade

Like the Standard Edition, the Ultimate Edition Extras are not available until the official reveal of FIFA 22, but this time it's a bit earlier on September 27.

Like the Standard Edition, the extras attached to the Ultimate Edition aren’t available until the official launch, but this time slightly earlier on September 27.

The 'Ones to Watch Player Item' and the FUT Heroes Player Item happen to be the only exceptions to this rule, which officially arrives on October 1 and December 1, respectively.

Also Read

What is new in Fifa 22?

The latest version of Electronic Arts' annualized football simulation game, published under the EA Sports banner, will feature exclusive ML inputs along with interesting new improvisations such as hyper motion technology's integration.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar