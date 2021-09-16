Top 5 highest-rated midfielders (CM/CDM/CAM) in FIFA 22

EA has started to release the refreshed rating points for popular football players, with the release of FIFA 22 just around the corner.

FIFA 22 is the latest iteration of Electronic Arts' annualized soccer sports sim, published under the EA Sports banner. With the latest FIFA 22, EA is bringing interesting new improvements such as hyper motion technology.

FIFA 22 has already unveiled the ratings of its top players, from strikers to goalkeepers to wingers as well. Let’s take a closer look at the top 5 central midfielders of FIFA 22.

The top-ranking Central midfielders (CM) in FIFA 22

While the full list of player rankings in FIFA 22 hasn’t been revealed yet, the list of top 22 players has been. Other than that, the rankings for the rosters of clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City have also been revealed.

1) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 91

Image by EA, FIFA 22

Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian professional football player, plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City, and the Belgium national team. He is widely regarded as one of the best football players in the world and has often been described as a "complete footballer".

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 91 76 86 93 88 64 78

2) N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) - 90

Image by EA, FIFA 22

The French football player N’Golo Kante plays in the English Premier League for Chelsea. Kante is often considered one of the best midfielders in the world, and he is praised for his work rate and defensive acumen.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 90 78 66 75 82 87 83

3) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munchen) - 89

Image by EA, FIFA 22

Joshua Walter Kimmich is a German professional football player who plays for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Germany national team. He is often praised for his versatility, passing, shooting, tackling, and aggression.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 89 70 73 86 84 83 79

4) Casemiro (Real Madrid) - 89

Image by EA, FIFA 22

Carlos Henrique Casimiro, more commonly known as Casemiro, plays as a defensive midfielder for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Brazil national team. His ability to carry the ball forward while also staying defensively vigilant is a huge part of his game.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 89 65 73 76 73 86 90

5) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 88

Image by EA, FIFA 22

Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, the Portuguese professional football player, plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United and the Portugal national team. He was recently joined by his national teammate Christiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, and together, they have made United's attack a force worth fearing.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 88 75 86 89 84 70 77

