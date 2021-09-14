5 best players whose ratings dropped in FIFA 22 

Football video gamers went into a tizzy yesterday when the FIFA 22 ratings for the top 100 players were released. While Messi dominated the rest like always, Ronaldo fans were heartbroken to see his ratings drop yet again.

Ronaldo was not the only one among the famous footballers whose ratings dropped. Here are four others who could not match up to their FIFA 21 ratings.

Famous footballers whose ratings dropped in FIFA 22

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 ratings of Ronaldo

FIFA 21 – 92

FIFA 22 – 91

Ronaldo's fans cheered when the Portuguese footballer wore red and scored a goal for Manchester United, but they were in for a shock when his rating declined yet again in FIFA 22. The footballer’s rating has been consistently dropping since FIFA 19.

2) Virgil van Dijk

FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 ratings of Van Dijk

FIFA 21 – 90

FIFA 22 – 89

Virgil van Dijk was one of the top contenders for the 2019 Ballon d’Or a couple of years ago, but that did not stop his rating from declining in FIFA 22. The Dutch footballer needs to have a great season ahead for his ratings to bounce back on the charts.

3) Mohamed Salah

FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 ratings of Salah

FIFA 21 – 90

FIFA 22 – 89

The Liverpool wonderboy reached 100 Premier League goals yesterday, but fans were disappointed to see his rating drop in FIFA 22. Here’s hoping his rating improves next time round.

4) Sadio Mané

FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 ratings of Mané

FIFA 21 – 90

FIFA 22 – 89

Liverpool fans were yet again disappointed as another player of theirs had his ratings dropped in FIFA 22. To increase his ranking in FIFA 23, the Senegalese footballer has to show the world his worth, as he did in the 2019-2020 season.

5) Sergio Ramos

FIFA 21 – 89

FIFA 22 – 88

Spanish football fans were disappointed to see Ramos' ratings drop. Now that the ex-Madrid captain has joined PSG's star-studded football team, the hope for his ratings to increase in FIFA 23 is a good possibility.

